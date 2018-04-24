Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Comedian Billy Gardell adds second show in Pittsburgh

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
Pittsburgh native Billy Gardell will bring his stand-up comedy to Pittsburgh's Benedum Center on Nov. 17.
Billy Gardell will now perform two stand-up comedy shows in Pittsburgh this fall after a second performance was added, according to a Tuesday announcement.

Tickets for a Nov. 16 performance at the Benedum Center will go on local presale Thursday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. with the password “YINZER.” Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. at trustarts.org or 412-456-6666.

Gardell is an Emmy-nominated actor and comedian who hails from Swissvale and has been spotted on the sidelines at Heinz Field during Steelers games.

The second show was added days after tickets went on sale for a Nov. 17 performance in the same location. Tickets for both performances range from $39 to $89.

Gardell, who now lives in Los Angeles, starred on CBS in “Mike & Molly” from 2010 to 2016. The show continues to air in syndication. He also took a dramatic turn in the CMT series “Sun Records” as Colonel Tom Parker, the infamous manager of Elvis Presley.

In 2016, Gardell received a Daytime Emmy nomination as best game show host for “Monopoly Millionaires' Club.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

