Elementary? Sherlock Holmes will deduce in Greensburg Civic Theatre 'mystery'

Dubbed as a "murderously funny adventure," Ken Ludwig's comedy, "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery," wraps up Greensburg Civic Theatre's 66th season of community theater, according to a news release.

Performances are planned for 8 p.m. May 4-5 and 2 p.m. May 6 at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. Advance tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, $11 for students, additional $2 each at the door.

In the play, the famous British detective is on the case as the male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched, one by one. As they attempt to find the "ingenious killer," Holmes and his assistant, John Watson, brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms the newest heir.

Along the way, they puzzle out clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as five actors take on the roles of more than 40 characters.

Is a wild hellhound prowling Devonshire's moors? Can the truth be discovered in time?

Cast includes Michael Temple of Trafford (Sherlock Holmes), Michael Crosby of Greensburg (Watson), Pamela Lee of Murrysville (Actor One), Conor McQueen of Kecksburg (Actor Two) and Becca Mitchell of Latrobe (Actor Three).

Alicia DiPaolo of Manor is director and Ashley Temple of Trafford is stage manager.

Ticket information: 724-836-8000 or GGCCevents.org

Heading into the next season, the community theater seeks volunteers to assist with set construction and technical theater (lighting and sound) in the planned production of three to five shows, as well as for this production's load-in from 3 to 9 p.m. April 29.

Crew volunteers earn a free ticket to the production, the release notes.

A "critical need" volunteer drive for all production areas is underway through May 21, when the organization holds its annual membership meeting, with the theatre troupe's future on the agenda.

Details: email info@gctheatre.org, visit Greensburg Civic Theatre's Facebook page or gctheatre.org

