Tickets still available to laugh with Carol Burnett at Heinz Hall

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, April 27, 2018, 3:54 p.m.
Carol Burnett at the 'The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special' on Oct. 4, 2017 in Los Angeles. She will be at Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall at 7 p.m. May 6.
Seats still available for award-winning actress and best-selling author Carol Burnett who will be at Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. May 6 for “An Evening of Laughter and Reflection Where the Audience Asks the Questions.”

During this event, Burnett will take questions from the audience, show video clips from her shows in a format that harkens back to the legendary openings of “The Carol Burnett Show,” where her studio audience had an unfiltered opportunity to engage her with questions and receive spontaneous answers.

Named in 2007 by Time Magazine as one of the 100 best television shows of all time, “The Carol Burnett Show” ran for 11 years, averaged 30 million viewers per week and won 25 Emmy awards, making it one of the most honored shows in television history.

“I love the spontaneity of these evenings,” Burnett says, as quoted on the Heinz Hall website. “I never know what anyone is going to ask, or say, or do, so it keeps me on my toes.”

Tickets are $64.75-$182.25

Details: 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

