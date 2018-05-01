Apollo Area Historical Society celebrates the life of the one and only Nellie Bly

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Apollo Area Historical Society never forgets Nellie Bly's birthday.

Bly is a big deal in Apollo.

Beloved, famous and long deceased, her accomplishments endure thanks to the society efforts to commemorate a gal who forged a global name for herself, becoming an investigative journalist, charity worker and industrialist.

The public is invited to a birthday bash sponsored by the AAHS, with guest professional portrayer JoAnn Peterson presenting as Nellie Bly, on May 6.

“We are excited to have JoAnn as our guest,” says society vice-president Sue Ott. “ A lot of people don't know that Bly lived in Apollo and we celebrate and commemorate her birthday annually.”

Peterson hails from West Virginia and is a member of the Association of Lincoln Presenters. She has worked as a presenter with the West Virginia Humanities Council History Alive! program since 2009.

She currently portrays five women of history: Jenny Lind, Nellie Bly, Mary Lincoln, Margaret “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” and Shirley Temple Black.

“Bringing amazing women of history to life is my passion,” says Peterson, who has performed across the U.S. and Europe.

Peterson will present her hour-long monologue dressed as Bly would have appeared in 1920. “I try and be as historically accurate as I can.”

Most Pittsburghers know Nellie Bly (her pen name) for her pioneering work in journalism. Born Elizabeth Jane Cochran in Cochran Mills, Bly lived in Apollo for about 10 years as a child.

Bly resided in houses on both Terrace Avenue and North Sixth Street in Apollo. The contrast in Bly's dwellings will be revealed during the presentation. Here's a hint — one of the homes was a mansion.

She would later traverse the globe in 72 days — even reporting from the trenches during WWI.

“She (Bly) had so much inner drive and gumption,” Peterson says. “She was a woman that didn't let (being a woman) stop her.”

Bly broke barriers in a male-dominated journalism world. She went undercover as a mental patient in 1887, exposing conditions at Blackwell's Island asylum in New York City.

Peterson has traveled around the world, including stops in Washington, D.C., Prague and Vienna, researching Bly's life and career.

Refreshments and a Q & A session with Peterson will follow the program.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.