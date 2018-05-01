Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jimmy Krenn's never-ending search for a smile

Rex Rutkoski | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
More than three decades into his career, Jimmy Krenn's work is still a lot of laughs.

Many who have been in one profession for a long time find it challenging to remain engaged and keep what they do fresh.

Not Pittsburgh's beloved comedy icon, now 58, who headlines a performance at Irwin's Lamp Theatre May 4.

“I'm still having fun, having a blast more than ever,” Krenn says. “It's fun for me to do stand-up and get to say hello to everyone before and after a show, and it is an honor to perform for them, and I mean this. It is a continuation of radio.”

He acknowledges that he has been blessed.

“I can't believe I lasted a quarter of a century in a Top 30 radio market and was Pittsburgh's alarm clock for so long,” he says. “There are no regrets. It's a blessing that after 25 years it ended, because I wouldn't be here now doing this.”

Varied pursuits

“This” includes a number of projects and activities. He has been traveling to Los Angeles every two months working showcase rooms. “It's helping me be creative on another level,” Krenn explains.

He also performs a lot of shows for corporations.

He has retooled his one-hour podcasts, “Jim Krenn, No Restrictions,” which has been on hiatus. “They'll be ready for the end of May. Basically, it's storytelling and jokes and pop culture. It's mind candy, nothing serious about it, like my morning radio show. It's not political. I'm not trying to change the world, just trying to give a lift.”

He is drawn to the freedom of podcasts and sees this as the direction to go. “Everything seems to be online,” he reminds.

Krenn does not think he will return to radio, unless it is an exceptional opportunity. “In a sense, I am still doing radio with the podcasts,” he says.

His comedy shows remain the foundation of what he does, though, he says.

“I'm trying to do a show in the region like Irwin every six weeks or so,” he says. “I've never played the Lamp and cannot wait. I played the Strand (in Zelienople) and love the vibe of that theater. That's how I was attracted to the Lamp. I've heard so many good things said about it.”

A real treat

Playing a theater, with lighting and sound, is quite appealing for a comedian, he says. “We are used to working anywhere. When we get to work a theater, it is a real treat. I can do things with a little more nuance to them,” he explains.

Krenn says his approach to comedy has definitely evolved through the years. “It's more of a reflection of my life now. That is the blessing with age. When we get older, our fears go away a little bit and we start to take more chances. There's more of a storytelling vibe to it now, and I'll be unleashing some new impressions I've been working on since Los Angeles,” he says.

Sixty percent or more of his show is storytelling. “The funny thing is the stories (which he has developed over the years) are all true,” he says. “I used to tell them to friends. Now I am able to tell them on stage.”

In his local shows, about 30 percent of his material relates to Pittsburgh.

He considers himself fortunate to have an audience of varying ages. “I tried to achieve that. I don't try to be offensive. I try to keep basically clean,” he explains. “That transcends different demographics. It seems like a nice mix. That's my goal, to make everyone laugh, just people in general.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

click me