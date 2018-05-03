Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Polish Hill's Elias Khouri to perform at Three Rivers Arts Festival

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 3:57 p.m.

Pittsburgh teen guitarist Elias Khouri started strumming an air guitar four years ago to his dad's collection of Led Zeppelin and Santana.

Next month, the 16-year-old from the city's Polish Hill section will take the Dollar Bank stage at the 59th annual Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival.

He'll perform with the E. K. Band from noon to 1 p.m. June 8 at the Dollar Bank main stage at Point State Park.

The arts festival runs June 1-10. The celebration features free music, theater, dance, public art installations and food.

Khouri, a student at Holy Family Academy, touts himself as a rock ‘n roller who plays funk, soul and everything in between.

Khouri said his dad challenged him early on to learn an intricate Van Halen guitar riff that took six weeks of rehearsal — but the bet paid off. The teen earned his first $100 and the accomplishment sent him with confidence on a path to pursuing his goal.

Khouri hit open mic nights around the city, playing soulful 70s songs and hard-hitting rock from the 80s.

He's making a name for himself around the Pittsburgh music scene, performing at Mr. Smalls Theater in Millvale , the Andy Warhol Museum in downtown and playing live on-air for Saturday Light Brigade's youth expression showcase.

Khouri expects that playing the outdoor concert at the arts festival will be a new high point in his young career.

“I am very excited to experience playing in front of the great people of my hometown,” he said.

