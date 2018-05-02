Longtime Pittsburgh radio personality Digby Reynolds dies unexpectedly

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Longtime Pittsburgh radio personality Digby Reynolds passed away unexpectedly on May 1. His cause of death was not immediately known.

Reynolds was a Pittsburgh Penguins radio executive and a former DJ at 105.9 WXDX-FM.

The X posted this tweet: "We're heartbroken to have to say goodbye to our friend Digby Reynolds, who unexpectedly passed away this morning. Digby has been a part of our radio family for many years and we will miss him greatly. Most sincere condolences to his family, and to every listener that knew him."

Prior to the May 1 playoff game between the Penguins and the Washington Capitals, Pens radio announcers Mike Lange and Phil Bourque paid tribute to Reynolds on the air.

Tributes followed from many in area media and those who called him a friend.

Shocked and saddened to hear the passing of Digby Reynolds - known as DigbyontheX. Grateful for my time learning from him at Clear Channel. He was outstanding at his job but an even better -- always-pleasant -- person with an infectious smile. Rest easy Digby. — Daniel Scifo (@DMScifo) May 2, 2018

Just heard about Digby Reynolds passing. He was always cool to me when I worked with him at iHeartMedia. Really good dude, good mentor & friend. Hung out a few times, wish it was more. A truly unique voice on the radio, listening to him made me get into broadcasting. #RIPDigby — Wayne Weil (@WayneWeil) May 2, 2018

Sat next to Digby Reynolds 1st time he sat in media row at Pens game few years ago. What a trip! So enthusiastic, passionate, excited. So sorry to hear of his passing. #RIPDigby — John Toperzer (@JohnToperzer) May 2, 2018

Just not feeling it today after getting the news of an old friend unexpectedly passing away! RIP Digby Reynolds! I'm glad we shared one last shot together, this past September at our 30 year class reunion! — Blue Line Alarms (@bluelinesecure) May 1, 2018

According to his LinkedIn profile, the Ohioville, Beaver County, resident had been affiliated with WXDX for 24 years through its owner iHeart Media and its predecessor companies.

