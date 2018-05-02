Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Longtime Pittsburgh radio personality Digby Reynolds dies unexpectedly

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
Digby Reynolds, a Penguins radio executive producer and former DJ at 105.9 WXDX-FM, died unexpectedly on May 1.
Longtime Pittsburgh radio personality Digby Reynolds passed away unexpectedly on May 1. His cause of death was not immediately known.

Reynolds was a Pittsburgh Penguins radio executive and a former DJ at 105.9 WXDX-FM.

The X posted this tweet: "We're heartbroken to have to say goodbye to our friend Digby Reynolds, who unexpectedly passed away this morning. Digby has been a part of our radio family for many years and we will miss him greatly. Most sincere condolences to his family, and to every listener that knew him."

Prior to the May 1 playoff game between the Penguins and the Washington Capitals, Pens radio announcers Mike Lange and Phil Bourque paid tribute to Reynolds on the air.

Tributes followed from many in area media and those who called him a friend.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the Ohioville, Beaver County, resident had been affiliated with WXDX for 24 years through its owner iHeart Media and its predecessor companies.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

