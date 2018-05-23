Music, mud, food and fun await at Seven Springs Mountain Resort

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The snow has finally melted, and Seven Springs Mountain Resort is kicking off a summer full of entertainment, from live music to outdoor adventure.

"What sets us apart from other events in the region isn't just the wide variety of events and festivals that we offer. When you come to Seven Springs, you have an entire mountain of outdoor adventures to explore. We have something for everyone here and the scenery is unforgettable," says Alex Moser, marketing director, in a release.

The resort offers an All-Day Adventure Pass with unlimited access to more than 10 options, including the alpine slide, summer tubing and alpine tower.

Visitors can try out the Laurel Ridgeline Zipline Tour, take a shot at sporting clays, or play a round of mountaintop golf.

Memorial Day weekend activities include a May 26 outdoor concert with the Nashville Stars Live tribute.

Throughout the weekend, the resort will offer Zambelli Fireworks, a barbecue buffet, the Kids' Mud on the Mountain obstacle run for ages 8-17, AWRCS ATV and dirt bike races, and children's activities including campfire sing-a-longs, fishing derbies, carnival games and more, according to the release.

Doo Wop weekend offers dinner and dancing with Golden Oldies sounds from Pure Gold on June 8 and The Marcels and Charlie Thomas' Drifters on June 9.

Ticket admission of $55 June 8 and $80 June 9 includes dinner buffet before each show and the opportunity to meet the performers following the concerts.

On June 16, the resort launches its first fireworks and food truck festival.

Guests can choose from 12 food trucks, shop craft vendors' goods, listen to live music from the '70s through present day on two stages, and enjoy an expected 40-minute fireworks show.

Festivities will continue with a Foggy Goggle after-party.

Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $10 ages 6-11.

The ninth annual rib and wing festival returns Aug. 3-5, with backyard barbecue tunes from Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers, Bon Journey, Donnie Irish and more.

Kids' Zone games, handmade crafts and a beer garden can entertain between bites.

Tickets are $7 for adults, free ages 11 and under.

Wine connoisseurs can taste test complimentary samples from 30 wineries, participate in seminars and enjoy live music during Seven Springs' 26th annual wine festival, Aug. 24-26.

Advance tickets for this 21 and over event start at $25 and include a souvenir glass and wine check service.

Seven Springs goes to the dogs on Sept. 1, with Mutts on the Mountain, a canine version of the resort's mud obstacle run, as dogs and their people tackle up to 16 obstacles while romping in mud.

Registration is $45 for the 5K course, $35 for the 1-mile course.

Details: 800-452-2223 or 7springs.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.