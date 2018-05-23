Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food and fun ... it's summer festival time

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Cars race down the track of the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix on Sunday, July 16, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Eric Wible, a Civil War re-enactor from Youngwood, says hello to a dog named Tanner at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival at Twin Lakes Park on Sunday, July 2, 2017.
Kyle Hodges | Tribune-Review
From ribs to wine to tractor pulls, this summer proves to be an opportunity to get outside and have some fun. There are plenty of festivals to enjoy good food, entertainment and something for the entire family.

The summer kicks off May 24-27 with the Greensburg Community Days and ends with the Ligonier Highland Games on Sept. 22-23. In between, look for the ever-popular Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival in June, the Big Butler Fair over the Fourth of July weekend and Picklesburg July 20-22. August brings the Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta and the Festa Italiana di Vandergrift on Aug. 12.

Here is a list of some of the upcoming happenings:

MAY

Greensburg Community Days: May 24-27. Food, crafts, carnival rides, live music and fireworks. Lynch Field, Greensburg.

JUNE

Saltsburg Canal Festival: June 2. Free concerts, a parade, carnival food, games, shopping, fireworks. visitsaltsburg.com

Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival: June 1-10. Visual and performing art, sculptures, creativity zone, art + tech, food. Pittsburgh. traf.trustarts.org

Antiques on the Diamond: June 2, Aug. 25. More than 50 antique dealers around the Diamond, Ligonier. ligonier.com

Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival: June 8-10. Jeep pull, decorating contest, jeopardy, nighttime trail ride, obstacle course, history of the Jeep, mud pit. Coopers Lake Campground. Slippery Rock. bantamjeepfestival.com

Pittsburgh Pride: June 1-10. Music, picnic, rally, Pirates tailgate party. Pittsburgh. pittsburghpride.org

Pittsburgh Greek Festival: June 12-15. Favorites include gyros, moussaka and homemade baklava, finikia, music and dance performance. Holy Greek Orthodox Church, Mt. Lebanon. pittsburghgreekfestival.org

Laurel Highlands Bluegrass Music Festival: June 15-16. 16th annual, bluegrass performers, tribute to the memory of festival emcee John Trout, guitar raffle. Route 271 Waterford (5 miles north of Ligonier). laurelhighlandsbluegrass.com

Festival in the Woods: June 16-17. Artisans, antique tractors, cars and trucks. Whispering Pines Farm, Cabot.whisperingpinefarmspa.com

Wine Time at the Colony: June 16 and Sept. 8. Artisans in wine, food, crafts, wine tastings. Saxonburg. winetimeatthecolony.com

Pittsburgh JazzLive International: June 15-17. Featured jazz artists, sweet and savory food offerings from Pittsburgh's top restaurants. Pittsburgh. pittsburghjazzfest.org

Big Butler Fair: June 29-July 7. Games, food, animals, concerts. Butler. bigbutlerfair.com

Ford City SummerFest: June 30, July 1-3. Vendors, food, 5K race, sites.google.com/site/fcsummerfest

JULY

Whiskey Rebellion Festival: July 5-8. Historic re-enactments, period exhibitions, frontier art, music, food. Washington, Pa. whiskeyrebellionfestival.com

Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival: July 5-8. Includes more than 50 live performances, 220 arts and craft exhibitors, heritage and history demonstrations and ethnic food booths. Twin Lakes Park. artsandheritage.com

Pittsburgh Fourth of July Celebration: July 4. Food, entertainment, fireworks. Pittsburgh. celebrateamericapgh.com

Heinz Field 4th of July Celebration: July 4. Food, music, flag-raising ceremony, children's activities, fireworks. Pittsburgh's North Shore. heinzfield.com

Cultural Trust Gallery Crawl: July 6 and Sept. 21. Multi-venue showcase of art, entertainment, film screenings. Pittsburgh. trustarts.org

Fort Armstrong Horseman's Association Rodeo and Trail Ride: July 13-14. Steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, team roping, bareback riding, tie-down roping, calf roping. Crooked Creek Horse Park, Ford City. fortarmstrongrodeo.com

Horse Trading Days Art and Music Festival: July 19-21. Food, music, cornhole tournament, horse trader pageant, round-up horse parade. Zelienople. horsetradingdays.com

Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix: July 1-15. Gala, car shows, vehicle wrap contest, races. Pittsburgh. pgvp.org

Summer in Ligonier Arts & Crafts Show: July 21-22. Craft demonstrations, art displays, sidewalk sales, horse & carriage rides. Ligonier. ligonier.com

East Brady RiverFest: July 20-22. Musical performances, fireworks, talent contest, rides, games, parade, interfaith church service. Allegheny River, East Brady. eastbradyriverfest.com

Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival: July 21-22. National touring acts, regional musicians. Syria Shrine Center, Harmar. pghbluesfest.com

Fayette County Fair: July 26-Aug. 4. Live music, carnival, little princess and prince pageant, fair queen contest, Fayette idol. Fayette County Fairgrounds, Dunbar Township. fayettefair.com

Picklesburgh: July 20-22. Pickle balloon, prepared pickled food and pickled artisan cocktails, demonstrations. Pittsburgh. picklesburgh.com

Rain Day Festival: July 29. Waynesburg has celebrated rainfall on this day 115 of 144 years. Waynesburg. raindayfestival.com

AUGUST

Portersville Steam Summer Show: Aug. 2-5. Tractors pulls, antique cars, craft building, flea market, food, old tractors, train rides, equipment parades. Route 19, Portersville. portersvillesteamshow.org

Fort Armstrong Folk Festival: Aug. 2-5. Artist market, food, vehicle displays, entertainment. Kittanning. armstrongfestival.com

Ameriserv Flood City Music Festival: Aug. 3-4. Music, food. Johnstown. floodcitymusic.com

Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta: Aug. 3-5. Music, boating, food, children's activities, fireworks. Pittsburgh. yougottaregatta.org

Seven Springs Rib and Wing Festival: Aug. 3-5. Ribs, wings, beer garden, entertainment, children's activities, handmade crafts. Seven Springs. 7springs.com

Butler Farm Show: Aug. 6-11. Farm-related activities, arts and crafts, rides, entertainment, tractor pulls. Butler. butlerfarmshow.com

Festa Italiana di Vandergrift: Aug. 12. Italian food and music, outdoor Mass. Kennedy Park. Vandergrift. festaitaliana.us

Dayton Fair: Aug. 12-18. Tractor pulls, concerts, demolition derby, rodeo, off-road vehicle drag racing. Dayton. daytonfair.org

Pittsburgh Little Italy Days: Aug. 16-19. Italian-themed entertainment and food. Bloomfield. littleitalydays.com

Westmoreland Fair: Aug. 17-26. Livestock competition, exhibits, arena action, carnival, concerts. Westmoreland Fairgrounds, Mt. Pleasant Township. westmorelandfair.com.

Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival: Aug. 18-19, 25-26 and Sept. 1-3, 8-9, 15-16, and 22-23. Artisans, themed weekends, entertainment. West Newton. pittsburghrenfest.com

Seven Springs Wine Festival: Aug. 24-26. Samples from 30 Pennsylvania wineries, entertainment. Seven Springs. 7springs.com.

Great American Banana Split Celebration: Aug. 24-26. Entertainment, food, activities. Latrobe. bananasplitfest.com

Indiana County Fair: Aug. 25-Sept. 1. Miniature farm display, entertainment, train show, 4-H exhibits. Indiana. indianacountyfair.com.

Shadyside Arts Festival: Aug. 25-26. Artists, food, entertainment. Shadyside. artfestival.com

Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival: Aug. 31, Sept. 1-3. Exhibitors, live music, children's activities. Westmoreland Fairgrounds, Mt. Pleasant Township. familyfestivals.com

SEPTEMBER

Labor United Celebration: Sept. 2-3. Giant flea market, food, arts and crafts show, variety of musical performances, petting zoo, horse drawn trolley rides and circus shows. Northmoreland Park. co.westmoreland.pa.us

Pittsburgh Irish Festival: Sept. 7-9. Entertainment, Irish dishes, craft beer bar, marketplace, Irish authors' corner. Riverplex. Homestead. pghirshfest.org

A Fair in the Park: Sept. 7-9. Over 100 regional and national artists, entertainment, food. Mellon Park, Shadyside. afairinthepark.org

Mountain Craft Days: Sept. 7-9. Over 125 craft artisans, musicians, food. Somerset Historical Center, Somerset. somersethistoricalcenter.org

Ligonier Highland Games: Sept. 22-23. Bagpipe bands, athletic competitions, Highland dancers, Scottish fiddlers, children's games. Idlewild Park, Ligonier. ligonierhighlandgames.org

