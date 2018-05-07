Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Holy haute couture: Met Gala blends fashion, some religion

The Associated Press | Monday, May 7, 2018, 9:36 p.m.
Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Bella Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Kate Bosworth attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Mindy Kaling attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Colin Firth (left) and Livia Giuggioli attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Amber Heard attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Olivia Munn attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Donatella Versace attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Rita Ora attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Lynda Carter attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Anna Wintour (left) and Bee Shaffer attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Updated 5 hours ago

NEW YORK — Delicate veils, jeweled crowns and elaborate trains made up the holy trinity of haute couture at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala.

Bella Hadid held court as a gothic priestess (is that a thing?), as her gold-embroidered headpiece fanned out over a simple black corset and skirt. The dramatic look was topped off with a structured, embossed leather jacket, emblazoned with a gold cross.

Kate Bosworth's pearl-encrusted veil draped over a shimmering tulle gown by Oscar de la Renta, while Mindy Kaling donned a regal, blue-jeweled crown with a feminine silver gown and navy gloves. Kaling stars in the upcoming "Ocean's 8," a jewelry heist romp set at the Met Gala.

If anyone can make a mitre modern, it's Rihanna. The Grammy-winning artist arrived dripping in pearls and crystals in a Maison Margiela Artisanal minidress and ornate robe. Rihanna is never one to shy away from a grand entrance. Last year, she wowed in a dress covered in fluttery petal-like pieces by Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo.

Amal Clooney and Rita Ora were among the early arrivals to this year's Met Gala, the annual fundraising fete in New York that brings out Hollywood's elite for an evening of fashion and charity.

Clooney, one of the evening's co-chairs, arrived early in a striking silver corseted top, matched with black slacks and a cascading metallic, rose-patterned skirt. The ensemble, from designer Richard Quinn, made a crinkling sound all the way the Met's iconic steps.

Though the recent Vogue cover girl arrived with movie star husband George Clooney, the Academy Award winner knew his place. "I'm the flower on the side," he joked to reporters.

This year's co-chairs include Vogue's Anna Wintour, Rihanna and Donatella Versace.

Wintour arrived at Monday night's event in a beaded off-white Chanel gown and a cross necklace alongside her daughter, Bee Shaffer, and addressed rumors she may be soon step down as Vogue's editor-in-chief.

"I hope not," Wintour simply said before heading into the soiree.

The theme of this year's exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute — "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," which focuses on the influence of Catholicism on fashion — seemed to elude some of those attending the gala. Normally, party goers dress in keeping with the theme of the exhibit.

Red, the color worn by cardinals, and fuschia, worn by bishops, made frequent appearances on the carpet. Hints of the night's theme shown through on Olivia Munn's gold mesh headdress and Lynda Carter's updo, which feature the Star of David. Munn wore a custom H&M gown inspired by the Crusades.

Rita Ora's dreamy train trailed down the iconic steps of the Met as photographers frantically snapped pictures of her elaborate black headdress paired with a black Prada gown in layers a cheer fabric.

The gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which each year welcomes celebrities from film, TV, fashion, sports and music.

