Dolly Parton pays surprise visit to Tennessee senior center

The Associated Press | Monday, May 7, 2018, 10:45 p.m.
Country music superstar Dolly Parton speaks at the renamed My People Senior Activity Center in Sevierville, Tenn., on Monday. Parton came for a dedication ceremony Monday to rename the facility in honor of her parents, Robert and Avie Lee Parton.
Knoxville News Sentinel
Country music superstar Dolly Parton speaks at the renamed My People Senior Activity Center in Sevierville, Tenn., on Monday. Parton came for a dedication ceremony Monday to rename the facility in honor of her parents, Robert and Avie Lee Parton.
Country music superstar Dolly Parton laughs as Sevier Co. Council on Aging's Tom Brosch hands her a membership card for the activity center at the renamed My People Senior Activity Center in Sevierville, Tenn., Monday,
Knoxville News Sentinel
Country music superstar Dolly Parton laughs as Sevier Co. Council on Aging's Tom Brosch hands her a membership card for the activity center at the renamed My People Senior Activity Center in Sevierville, Tenn., Monday,

Updated 4 hours ago

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Country music superstar Dolly Parton has paid a surprise visit to a senior center in Tennessee, where she sang, lifted weights and joked about her age.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Parton came for a dedication ceremony Monday to give the facility a new name: the My People Senior Activity Center, in honor of her parents, Robert and Avie Lee Parton. Parton is a native of Sevierville in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

The 72-year-old singer joked that she's a senior, too, and made fun of her plastic surgery.

She shouted "girl power" when she saw more women doing woodworking at the center than men.

At the event, Parton gave her own secret to staying young: Be busy, stay active and get involved.

