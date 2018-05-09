Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Touchstone Center for Crafts plans 'smiths,' 'makers' events

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
A Rivers of Steel exhibition iron pour will be featured during Touchstone Center for Craft's 10th annual Jim Campbell Hammer-In, May 19, at the Fayette County site.
Facebook/Touchstonecenterforcrafts
Updated 18 hours ago

Touchstone Center for Crafts will host its 10th annual Jim Campbell Hammer-In May 19 at its Farmington, Fayette County, facility.

The celebration honoring the legacy of longtime volunteer Jim Campbell will be held in the Hart Moore Blacksmith Studio. Along with demonstrations at the forge, Rivers of Steel will host an exhibition iron pour, according to a news release.

Participants will also have the opportunity to make their own scratch mold, have it cast in iron, and take home a piece of art.

Cost is $30 per person, which includes dinner, and loding is available, according to a release.

Artist/blacksmith demonstrations include Touchstone board member and sculptor/metal smith Glen Gardner and former Touchstone studio tech and Long Island, N.Y., blacksmith Anna Koplik, the release adds.

Touchstone will offer its first Makers' Symposium Weekend June 1-3, merging the fifth annual Alchemist Picnic, a metalsmithing retreat, with an opportunity for ceramic, glass and mosaic artists and makers.

Metal smiths Wayne Werner and Jim Bové will host the picnic. The weekend's itinerary includes keynote presentation by artist Rachel Rearick.

Rearick is arts and cultural manager for Allegheny County Airport, and manages its "Art in the Airport" and the "Creating a Sense of Place" programs.

Among artists offering weekend presentations and demonstrations are Bové, Cyd Rowley and Michael Brehl, metal smithing, and Kevin Rohde, Yoko Sekino Bové and Julia Weber, ceramics.

Admission includes food, evening bonfires and the return of midnight fireside casting with Richard Hoff.

Details: 724-329-1370 or touchstonecrafts.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

click me