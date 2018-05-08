Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

'Readers' Choice' voting starts in PBS KIDS Writers Contest

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
Winners of WQED's Writers Contest will be announced May 19. Their recorded stories will be broadcast on iQKidsRadio.org and featured on 'Saturday Light Brigdade.' In this 2013 photo, kids visit Larry Berger on the set of 'Saturday Light Brigade' at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. SLB Radio Productions
Winners of WQED's Writers Contest will be announced May 19. Their recorded stories will be broadcast on iQKidsRadio.org and featured on 'Saturday Light Brigdade.' In this 2013 photo, kids visit Larry Berger on the set of 'Saturday Light Brigade' at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. SLB Radio Productions

Twenty-six finalists have been chosen from more than 1,000 entries submitted by children from throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, and Delaware in this year's WQED PBS KIDS Writers Contest, made possible locally by the EQT Foundation.

The “Reader's Choice Winner” will be determined by votes cast from May 11-18, according to a news release. All finalists' stories will be available to read and listen to at writeonkids.org

Finalists include:

Kindergarten -

• David Magbagbeola of McDonald, Elijah Wharton of Allison Park, Jett Hoover of Murrysville, and Mckenna Duzyk of Pittsburgh.

First grade -

• Aarav Ridhan of Pittsburgh, Harris Wannous of Bethel Park, Jaivik Vishal Raval of Sewickley, and Olivia Anderson of Bethel Park.

Second grade -

• Brycen Filus of Turtle Creek, Christian Palmer of Venetia, Lily Haberman of Allison Park, and Rocco Romano of Venetia.

Third grade -

• Adele Stamenov of Bethel Park, Amelia Conkin of Sewickley, Connor Dickey of Pittsburgh, Leo Muffi of Eighty Four, and Waverly Cohen of Turtle Creek.

Fourth grade -

• Clare Troll of Somerset, Bayleigh Lowe of Amity, Melanie Brown of Allison Park, Xerin Qireyffah of Pittsburgh, and Zoe Wolfe of North Canton, OH.

Fifth grade -

• Caitlin Joyce of Pittsburgh, Elly Strittmatter of Bridgeville, Kyra Bobolsky of Portage, and Marielle Wilson of Irwin.

“Every year WQED is a proud participant in the PBS KIDS annual Writers Contest because it underscores our commitment to the success of children in Pennsylvania, and elsewhere including West Virginia and Ohio. The process of creative writing has been proven to not only support the building of key academic skills but to help improve a child's self-confidence, creativity and imagination. WQED congratulates its finalists and celebrates all of the talented students who entered this year's contest,” says Deborah L. Acklin, WQED president and CEO, in the release.

Winners of will be announced at a May 19 celebration at WQED's Fred Rogers Studio and awarded prizes including the opportunity to record their winning story. Their recordings will be broadcast on iQKidsRadio.org and featured on Saturday Light Brigade (SLB) Radio this summer. Their stories also will be made into an original puppet play, which the Celebration by Pittsburgh Puppet Works will perform, the release states.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me