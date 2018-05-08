'Readers' Choice' voting starts in PBS KIDS Writers Contest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Twenty-six finalists have been chosen from more than 1,000 entries submitted by children from throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, and Delaware in this year's WQED PBS KIDS Writers Contest, made possible locally by the EQT Foundation.

The “Reader's Choice Winner” will be determined by votes cast from May 11-18, according to a news release. All finalists' stories will be available to read and listen to at writeonkids.org

Finalists include:

Kindergarten -

• David Magbagbeola of McDonald, Elijah Wharton of Allison Park, Jett Hoover of Murrysville, and Mckenna Duzyk of Pittsburgh.

First grade -

• Aarav Ridhan of Pittsburgh, Harris Wannous of Bethel Park, Jaivik Vishal Raval of Sewickley, and Olivia Anderson of Bethel Park.

Second grade -

• Brycen Filus of Turtle Creek, Christian Palmer of Venetia, Lily Haberman of Allison Park, and Rocco Romano of Venetia.

Third grade -

• Adele Stamenov of Bethel Park, Amelia Conkin of Sewickley, Connor Dickey of Pittsburgh, Leo Muffi of Eighty Four, and Waverly Cohen of Turtle Creek.

Fourth grade -

• Clare Troll of Somerset, Bayleigh Lowe of Amity, Melanie Brown of Allison Park, Xerin Qireyffah of Pittsburgh, and Zoe Wolfe of North Canton, OH.

Fifth grade -

• Caitlin Joyce of Pittsburgh, Elly Strittmatter of Bridgeville, Kyra Bobolsky of Portage, and Marielle Wilson of Irwin.

“Every year WQED is a proud participant in the PBS KIDS annual Writers Contest because it underscores our commitment to the success of children in Pennsylvania, and elsewhere including West Virginia and Ohio. The process of creative writing has been proven to not only support the building of key academic skills but to help improve a child's self-confidence, creativity and imagination. WQED congratulates its finalists and celebrates all of the talented students who entered this year's contest,” says Deborah L. Acklin, WQED president and CEO, in the release.

Winners of will be announced at a May 19 celebration at WQED's Fred Rogers Studio and awarded prizes including the opportunity to record their winning story. Their recordings will be broadcast on iQKidsRadio.org and featured on Saturday Light Brigade (SLB) Radio this summer. Their stories also will be made into an original puppet play, which the Celebration by Pittsburgh Puppet Works will perform, the release states.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.