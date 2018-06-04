Drive on over to the Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's a Jeep thing, for sure.

Cruise into the eighth annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival June 8-10 at Coopers Lake Campground near Slippery Rock.

Events begin at 9 a.m. each day with happenings in Downtown Butler from 6 to 10 p.m. June 8.

Thousands of Jeep owners from 28 states and Canada are registered to attend. The Jeep history exhibit will feature 18 Jeeps from the 1970s. The Babes of Bantam ladies-only event features instruction by women for women on stock trail and a portion of the Jeep Playground obstacle course.

There are new attractions this year.

Bantam Proving Grounds Jeep Pull: When the American Bantam Car Company created Bantam Renaissance Car, the world's original jeep, they delivered the vehicle to Camp Holabird, near Baltimore, MD, the Army's proving grounds where they tested vehicles to determine if they could handle the rigors of battle. Drivers will pull a weighed sled 100 feet and must stop their Jeep so the front of the sled is located near a specific measuring point.

Decorate your Jeep: Owners can decorate their Jeep by personalizing and accessorizing the vehicles and will be selected by most creative, most patriotic, and best theme.

Invasion after-party: Recon Brewing, named after the Bantam Reconnaissance Car, and located four miles from Downtown Butler on nearby Route 8, will offer a $1 discount from 9 to 11 p.m. June 8 to guests wearing a festival wristband as well as throughout the weekend.

Bantam “Jeopardy”” The twist on one of America's most popular game shows will offer Jeep-themed categories for contestants who will be selected via a random drawing throughout the weekend.

Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for children ages 3-12

Details: bantamjeepfestival.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.