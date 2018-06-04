Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Drive on over to the Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, June 4, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
Image of the first Jeep at the American Bantam Car Co. in Butler.
Heinz History Center
Image of the first Jeep at the American Bantam Car Co. in Butler.
Jeeps and their drivers gather at the sixth Annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival on Main St. in Butler on June 10, 2016.
Nate Smallwood | Trib Total Media
Jeeps and their drivers gather at the sixth Annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival on Main St. in Butler on June 10, 2016.

Updated 5 hours ago

It's a Jeep thing, for sure.

Cruise into the eighth annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival June 8-10 at Coopers Lake Campground near Slippery Rock.

Events begin at 9 a.m. each day with happenings in Downtown Butler from 6 to 10 p.m. June 8.

Thousands of Jeep owners from 28 states and Canada are registered to attend. The Jeep history exhibit will feature 18 Jeeps from the 1970s. The Babes of Bantam ladies-only event features instruction by women for women on stock trail and a portion of the Jeep Playground obstacle course.

There are new attractions this year.

Bantam Proving Grounds Jeep Pull: When the American Bantam Car Company created Bantam Renaissance Car, the world's original jeep, they delivered the vehicle to Camp Holabird, near Baltimore, MD, the Army's proving grounds where they tested vehicles to determine if they could handle the rigors of battle. Drivers will pull a weighed sled 100 feet and must stop their Jeep so the front of the sled is located near a specific measuring point.

Decorate your Jeep: Owners can decorate their Jeep by personalizing and accessorizing the vehicles and will be selected by most creative, most patriotic, and best theme.

Invasion after-party: Recon Brewing, named after the Bantam Reconnaissance Car, and located four miles from Downtown Butler on nearby Route 8, will offer a $1 discount from 9 to 11 p.m. June 8 to guests wearing a festival wristband as well as throughout the weekend.

Bantam “Jeopardy”” The twist on one of America's most popular game shows will offer Jeep-themed categories for contestants who will be selected via a random drawing throughout the weekend.

Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for children ages 3-12

Details: bantamjeepfestival.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me