Historic National Road turns 200

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, May 14, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
The 200th anniversary of the Historic National Road, locally known as Route 40 and traveling through portions of Fayette County, will be observed May 19-20 with a festival. In this file photo, riders on horseback and in horse-drawn vehicles travel the Historic National Road during the 2012 National Road Festival.
Courtesy of the National Road Heritage Committee
Ron Duquette of Lorton, Va., will portray Albert Gallatin May 18-19 during festivities marking the Historic National Road turning 200. Gallatin was a champion of the National Road.
Submitted
Updated 9 hours ago

This year's National Road Festival will commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Historic National Road, the country's first federally funded highway, on May 19-20.

Fort Necessity National Battlefield , a partner of the National Road State Heritage Corridor, will again be a participant in the festival.

This year marks the bicentennial of the 1818 opening of the National Road, locally referred to as Route 40, from Cumberland, Md., to Wheeling, Va., – now Wheeling, W. Va., a news release states.

The National Park Service has partnered with Old Peterson-Addison Historical Society to bring Ron Duquette of Lorton, Va., who portrays Albert Gallatin, Secretary of the Treasury, for a visit to Addison.

Gallatin was a champion of the National Road, and Duquette will give a formal presentation at the Addison United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. May 18.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19, he will hold court at the Mount Washington Tavern in Farmington, Fayette County, the release adds.

Both events are free to the public.

An original stagecoach stop, the Mount Washington Tavern operated during the heyday of the National Road (1820s-1840s).

Members of the Friends of Fort Necessity and park staff in period costume will create a flavor of by-gone days, and the tavern will be open both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Mount Washington Tavern is a unit of Fort Necessity National Battlefield. The park and tavern are located on Route 40, eleven miles east of Uniontown.

Park entrance is free.

Details: 724-329-5811 or nps.gov/fone

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

