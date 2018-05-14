Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh bands head east for free Westsylvania jazz, blues fest

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, May 14, 2018, 11:48 p.m.
Pittsburgh's The Commonheart rock and soul band
Pittsburgh's The Commonheart rock and soul band

A mix of regional and nationally known artists will perform May 26 at the fifth annual Delaney Chevrolet Westsylvania Jazz & Blues Festival in downtown Indiana.

The free festival begins at 10 a.m. and continues throughout the day at IRMC Park on North Seventh Street. Live music will stretch into the early hours of May 27 at a number of establishments around the town.

The lineup includes The Commonheart, a Pittsburgh band that has gained much attention with a musical stew including rock and soul, guitar and brass, and the gritty vocals of frontman Clinton Clegg.

The group proved so popular as a replacement act in last year's SummerSounds free concert series in Greensburg that it's returning for a performance there June 1.

The Commonheart is set to hit the Westsylvania stage at 7:30 p.m., following sets by other notable Pittsburgh artists including funk and jazz quartet the Funky Fly Project; blues stalwart Jimmy Adler's band; and the Tubby Daniels Band, led by a veteran jazz vibraphonist.

Rounding out the afternoon headliners, at 4:15 p.m., will be Shawn Maxwell's New Tomorrow, a Chicago quintet that combines strong melodies with complex time signatures.

The local Dad Band will get things started at 10 a.m. Then Darmon Meader — vocalist, arranger, musical director and saxophonist with the Grammy-winning New York Voices — will perform with three local ensembles, including high school musicians.

Visit westsylvaniajazzandblues.org for details.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

