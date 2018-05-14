Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz welcomes infant daughter, Marvel Jane

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
The Associated Press | Monday, May 14, 2018, 11:54 p.m.
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2016, file photo, Pete Wentz attends the LA Premiere of 'Zootopia' held at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Wentz took to Instagram on Sunday, May 13, 2018, to announce the birth of his daughter with partner Meagan Camper. He wrote he's grateful Marvel Jane Wentz is here and she's "ready to takeover the world." (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
John Salangsang/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2016, file photo, Pete Wentz attends the LA Premiere of 'Zootopia' held at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Wentz took to Instagram on Sunday, May 13, 2018, to announce the birth of his daughter with partner Meagan Camper. He wrote he’s grateful Marvel Jane Wentz is here and she’s “ready to takeover the world.” (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz had a special Mother's Day announcement.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the birth of his daughter with partner Meagan Camper. He wrote he's grateful Marvel Jane Wentz is here and she's "ready to takeover the world."

Marvel is Wentz's third child and first daughter. The couple has a son, and Wentz had a boy with his ex, Ashlee Simpson.

