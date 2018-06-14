Summer Fridays at The Frick Pittsburgh full of food, music and fun

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Summer Fridays at The Frick Pittsburgh will continue in Point Breeze this year, bringing entertainment, much of it free, to the community throughout the summer.

Presented by UPMC Health Plan, the 2018 season runs Fridays from June 15 through Aug. 31, with a lineup including family-friendly activities, wine bars and dining options ranging from The Café at the Frick to on-site food trucks to enjoying a picnic of one's own making on the grounds, according to a news release.

Twelve weeks of outdoor — and indoor — fun

Focusing on the pleasures of the outdoors, the all-age series includes free admission from 5 to 8 p.m. to the first floor of Clayton, the restored Frick family home and free performances on the grounds' north lawn beginning at 6:30 p.m.

A range of Pittsburgh-based performers, along with select artists from outside the region, will perform.

The Frick site, including The Frick Art Museum (general admission), Car and Carriage Museum, Greenhouse, Grable Visitor Center and Frick Museum Store (all free), will be open until 9 p.m. every Friday.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view the exhibition, " Van Gogh, Monet, Degas: the Mellon Collection of French Art from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts," at the art museum through July 8 (general admission).

And visit the car and carriage museum and view the exhibition "Driving the Disenfranchised: The Automobile's Role in Women's Suffrage," beginning July 7.

"We are thrilled to present our third season of Summer Fridays at the Frick. ... We hope that Pittsburgh residents will plan to make the Frick part of their summer plans," says Robin Nicholson, Frick executive director, in the release.

Mix, mingle, munch, music

It's a recipe for relaxation. Visitors can meet friends at the (cash) wine bar on the museum terrace and spread a blanket on the lawn and enjoy their own or purchase picnic fare.

Musical performances, unless otherwise noted, will be held on the north lawn, between Clayton and Lexington House, the release adds.

Scheduled are:

• June 15, Hooray for Hollywood, the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale's salute to the music of the silver screen. Expect to hear MGM gems "Singin' in the Rain" and "Good Mornin'," along with themes and songs from movie favorites including "Titanic," "The Sound of Music," Disney's "Pinocchio" and "Frozen." Food trucks expected to be in attendance are Burgh Bites, Las Chicas, Pittsburgh Po Boy and Sugar & Spice Ice Cream.

• June 22, Diamante Trio with Lilly Abreu performing French music, including classical and Romantic composers and café music and tango, and a free 6 p.m. screening of "Loving Vincent" , the world's first fully oil-painted feature film in which the story of the life and controversial death of Vincent van Gogh is told by his paintings and by the characters that inhabit them.

Food trucks will include Cousins Maine Lobster, Proper Brick Oven, Pittsburgh Sandwich Society and Stickler's Ice Pop Co.

• June 29, Family Night with Pittsburgh Festival Opera performing "Goldie B. Locks & the Three Singing Bears," a new take on the classic fairy tale with lessons for young audience members about friendship, truth telling, and the importance of respecting others, and The Funky Fly Project, whose members, all under 19, will play contemporary funk and classic jazz stylings. Quell hunger pangs with munchies from food trucks Mac & Gold, Bulldawgs, Bados Pizza and Sugar & Spice Ice Cream.

• July 6, jazz cabaret vocalist, poet, videographer and bandleader Phat Man Dee will perform in seven languages, the release says, including French selections inspired by the Van Gogh, Monet, Degas exhibition, with members of jazz group The Cultural District providing backup. Dinner on wheels options will include Revival Chili, Pittsburgh Po' Boy, Vagabond Taco Truck, and Sinkers & Suds.

• July 13, Pittsburgh-based indie rock/pop Flashpoint Run and, from 1 to 9 p.m., browse the arts and crafts Frick staff members make at the pop-up shop. Choose from Cool Beans, Wood Fired Flatbreads, Nakama, and Sugar & Spice Ice Cream food trucks.

• July 20, Charm & Chain, a local quartet performing original rock jams and psychedelic stylings. Plate up at BRGR, Pub Chip Shop and Pittsburgh Burrito Bus.

• July 27, A (Mid)summer Night Frick Swing, swing dance and music aficionados of all ages will enjoy The Jazz Conspiracy Big Band 16-piece ensemble and numbers likely to move the crowd to dance. Enjoy Mac & Gold, Burgh Bites, Las Chicas, and Sugar & Spice Ice Cream food trucks.

• Aug. 3, Cleveland's Daddy Longleg's Homegrown Revival, billed as a jazzy mix of musical styles, including rock, soul, gospel, funk, reggae and Latin. Southside BBQ, Las Chicas and The Coop food trucks will be offering dinner.

• Aug. 10, Kyle Lacy and the Harlem River Noise will play the roots of 1950s rock and roll and blues. Dine from Bulldawgs, BRGR, Oakmont BBQ, and Sugar & Spice Ice Cream.

• Aug. 17, In Bed by Ten Dance Party for, ahem, those who suffer from FOMO (fear of missing out) but who no longer stay out past midnight. Enjoy old school classics and new school jams at this party, an event Matthew Buchholz and Kelly Beall created in 2915 to benefit local charities, the release notes. Nosh from Proper Brick Oven, Pittsburgh Po Boy and Vagabond.

• Aug. 24, Michael Christopher sings a mix of original country rock songs and covers. Enjoy Revival Chili, Bados Pizza, The Coop, and Stickler's Ice Pop Co.

• Aug. 31, The Buckle Downs deliver danceable grooves, soaring melodies and a high-energy experience. Food energy sources will include Mac & Gold, Wood Fired Flatbreads, BRGR, and Sugar & Spice Ice Cream.

Details: 412-371-0600 or TheFrickPittsburgh.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.