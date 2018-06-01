5 things to do in Pittsburgh: Appreciate art, listen to tunes, stroll along Penn or run through Schenley Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One of the annual rites of this time of the year — The Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival — opens its 10-day event June 1 featuring everything from art to music to children's activities. It's also a weekend to kick back and enjoy the sounds of country phenom Kenny Chesney or rock legends Journey and Def Leppard. The First Fridays on Penn begin June 1, while the 36th annual Greenfield Glide takes runners and walkers through Schenley Park on June 3.

ART APPRECIATION

The 59th annual Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival is June 1-10 in and around Point State Park, Gateway Center and the Cultural District in Downtown Pittsburgh. It is 10 days of free music, theater, dance, public art installations, gallery exhibitions, a visual artist market, creative activities and food.

A production of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, it's a celebration of the arts that was founded in 1960 by the Women's Committee of the Carnegie Museum of Art and has presented more than 10,000 visual and performing artists and entertained millions of residents and visitors.

The featured artist on June 1 will be Mavis Staples on the main stage in Point State Park at 7:30 p.m. She is an alchemist of American music, having continuously crossed genre lines weaving herself into gospel, soul, pop, rhythm and blues, rock and hip hop. The artist market will feature dozens of creatives selling everything from pottery to jewelry to art.

Details: trustarts.org

Join us in Pittsburgh for 10 days of free music and art at the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, June 1-10.Watch: ➡️ https://t.co/ZxbQgENomh pic.twitter.com/prmyg0HbLR — Visit Pittsburgh (@vstpgh) May 31, 2018

TAKE A STROLL

Unblurred: First Fridays on Penn is a monthly initiative sponsored by the Penn Avenue Arts Initiative, a joint program of the BGC and Friendship Development Associates. What started as an attempt to revitalize Penn Avenue between Negley and Mathilda has transformed into one of the city's hottest cultural events.

Each month people stroll along Penn Avenue between 4800 and 5500 blocks to meet with artists and local business owners, such as Assemble, 4824 Penn Ave., where guests will explore work of Assemble teachers who are scientists, visual artists, technologists, designers, environmentalists, performers, musicians and activists.

This month's date is June 1.

Details: pennavenue.org

June is for celebrating creativity ✨ - https://t.co/3A2wrBfL4u — assemble (@assemblepgh) May 31, 2018

THE DUO

Journey and Def Leppard are teaming up to co-headline the North American Tour on June 2 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh's Uptown. Half the shows will be closed by Journey and the other half by Def Leppard. The show will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands.

Pittsburgh is part of the bands' 58-city tour.

Details: ppgpaintsarena.com

See you all soon ! We are excited to play for you this summer with our great friends @DefLeppard NS pic.twitter.com/CA8rcdwPfv — JOURNEY (@JourneyOfficial) May 20, 2018

A LITTLE BIT COUNTRY

Kenny Chesney's Trip Around The Sun Tour stops in Pittsburgh June 2 at Heinz Field. The Knoxville, Tenn., native released his first greatest hits album in 2001. In 2004, he was named Entertainer of the Year by the Country Music Association. Chesney was last here in 2016 and this will be his 10th appearance at Heinz Field.

Because of some problems in the past, Heinz Field management is reminding fans of stadium policies and rules for parking lot conduct to avoid alcohol-fueled incidents.

Details: kennychesney.com

TAKE YOUR MARK

The Greenfield Glide is the opening race in the city of Pittsburgh Community Footrace Series. It takes place primarily on the trails of Schenley Park. The hilly course for this 5K run and walk has not deterred participants in its 35-year run.

Overall awards will be presented to the top five male and top five female finishers for the June 3rd run. The top male and female Greenfielder will also be recognized.

Details: greenfieldglide.com