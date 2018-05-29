ABC cancels 'Roseanne' amid star's racist tweet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ABC has canceled television's No. 1 scripted show: the hit reboot of "Roseanne."

Variety reports the sitcom was officially pulled from the network's lineup after its star, Roseanne Barr, inferred on Twitter on Tuesday morning that President Barack Obama's former aide Valerie Jarrett was the offspring of the "Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes."

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in an official statement.

Variety also reports ICM Partners has dropped Barr from its talent agency. In a statement, the firm said her "disgraceful and unacceptable tweet" was "antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her."

Barr deleted the tweet and issued an apology , but it seems to have been too little, too late for the network.

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger said it was the right thing for ABC to do, tweeting, "There was only one thing to do here."

Comic Wanda Sykes, who had been a consulting producer on "Roseanne," tweeted that she would not be returning to the show.

The news was certainly shocking, given that the nine-episode revival of the show exceeded all expectations, ending the season as the No. 1 scripted primetime show in the coveted 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen. It even beat out powerhouses "This Is Us" and "Big Bang Theory."

It had been picked up for a 13-episode 11th season this fall.

Sara Gilbert, who stars as Barr's daughter on show and was the impetus for the revival, tweeted that the comedian's comments are "abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show."

In a separate tweet, Gilbert wrote, "This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we've created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member."