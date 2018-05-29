Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

ABC cancels 'Roseanne' amid star's racist tweet

Chris Pastrick | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
Laurie Metcalf and Roseanne Barr in the season 10 finale of the ABC comedy 'Roseanne.'
Laurie Metcalf and Roseanne Barr in the season 10 finale of the ABC comedy 'Roseanne.'
Roseanne Barr and John Goodman returned to their roles in 'Roseanne.'
ABC/AP
Roseanne Barr and John Goodman returned to their roles in 'Roseanne.'

ABC has canceled television's No. 1 scripted show: the hit reboot of "Roseanne."

Variety reports the sitcom was officially pulled from the network's lineup after its star, Roseanne Barr, inferred on Twitter on Tuesday morning that President Barack Obama's former aide Valerie Jarrett was the offspring of the "Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes."

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in an official statement.

Variety also reports ICM Partners has dropped Barr from its talent agency. In a statement, the firm said her "disgraceful and unacceptable tweet" was "antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her."

Barr deleted the tweet and issued an apology , but it seems to have been too little, too late for the network.

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger said it was the right thing for ABC to do, tweeting, "There was only one thing to do here."

Comic Wanda Sykes, who had been a consulting producer on "Roseanne," tweeted that she would not be returning to the show.

The news was certainly shocking, given that the nine-episode revival of the show exceeded all expectations, ending the season as the No. 1 scripted primetime show in the coveted 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen. It even beat out powerhouses "This Is Us" and "Big Bang Theory."

It had been picked up for a 13-episode 11th season this fall.

Sara Gilbert, who stars as Barr's daughter on show and was the impetus for the revival, tweeted that the comedian's comments are "abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show."

In a separate tweet, Gilbert wrote, "This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we've created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member."

Related Content
Roseanne Barr apologizes for 'bad joke' about Obama aide
NEW YORK — Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the ...
Social media reacts to ABC's cancellation of 'Roseanne'
News in the entertainment industry spread quickly Tuesday after ABC canceled its hit reboot "Roseanne" upon discovery of a tweet from the account of the ...
Roseanne Barr to supporters: 'Do not defend me'
NEW YORK — In the time it took to compose a 53-character tweet, Roseanne Barr went from a hero that ABC was banking upon to ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me