Comedian Pablo Francisco headlines at the Improv in the Waterfront this weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Legendary funnyman Pablo Francisco will make his return to the Steel City with a four-day stint at the Improv in Homestead.

“I just can't wait to get down there,” he said Tuesday while in Redondo Beach on break from touring.

Francisco last performed in the Pittsburgh area June 2015. Since then he's developed more jokes and animation with comedian Steve Kramer.

Kramer and the cartoons won't play this weekend, but the new material will in preparation for his upcoming special “Here We Go Again.”

“We'll talk about the Mark Wahlbergs. He's in every movie,” Francisco said. “I'm surprised he's not in ‘Star Wars.' We'll make fun of all the Plavix and all the crazy pharmaceutical commercials, too. It will be fun for the whole family.”

Francisco's brought his arsenal of characters, spontaneous outbursts, spot-on impressions and clever insights to Pittsburgh this time of year for at least five years throughout his career.

Francisco credits his grandfather, Gerbracht Francisco, for starting his love for the Steel City.

“Pittsburgh Steelers is my favorite team ever since my grandfather (rooted for them),” he said. “I've had some of the best times there, especially at Club Erotica. They serve good food.

“The people are hip. It's like performing in front of your family. It's for sure fun for me. It's fun to try out some new bits. If I know it's going to work in Pittsburgh, I know it's going to work everywhere.”

Other “new bits” include riffs on the My Pillow commercials and “8-ball Z” with martial arts icon the late Bruce Lee on cocaine.

Francisco plans to film his new one-hour special in four months at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas.

His two Comedy Central one-hour specials “They Put It Out There” and “Ouch!” continue to be on the network's most requested list.

His stand up will be featured later this year on MTV's new show “Acting Out.”

“I've been doing this for 30 years and it seems like it's only been 10 years,” Francisco said. “Time is flying by, but we're not getting older.”

Improv show openers were not announced.

Francisco said he hopes to feature some local talent and encouraged people to bring a date to the shows.

“Forget the movie scene,” he said. “Come down and I'll become the movie for them ... We're a bond. Make a request and I'll be the comedy jukebox. It's a good place to take a date because you don't have to ta lk to the date. We do all the talking. The lights go out. Save the conversation for later.”

More information about the comedian is available at pablofrancisco.com .

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @MikeJdiVittorio.