From Hall & Oats to Rocky Horror — events to consider

Updated 21 hours ago

June 8

“Pandas 3D,” Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh. Through June 21. 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

Sunset Tours, Fort Ligonier. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org

June 9

“As You Like It,” presented by Steel City Shakespeare Center, Troy Hill Citizens Park, Pittsburgh. Through June 17. steelcityshakespeare.com

“Ferdinand,” Free Movie Night, Keystone State Park, Derry Township. dcnr.state.pa.us

Hall & Oates, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ticketmaster.com

June 10

Antiques and Collectibles Sale, Historic Hanna's Town, Hempfield. 724-532-1935 or westmorelandhistory.org

Jeannette Community Band, East Main Street, Ligonier. 724-238-4200 or ligonier.com

June 12

Kevin Howard, BNY Mellon Presents Jazz Alive, Katz Plaza, Downtown Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“On Your Feet,” presented by Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through June 17. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Pittsburgh Greek Festival, Holy Greek Orthodox Church, Mt. Lebanon. Through June 15. pittsburghgreekfestival.org

“Through the Place, a Film on the History of Pittsburgh History and Landmarks,” presented by Squirrel Hill Historical Society. Church of the Redeemer, Squirrel Hill. squirrelhillhistory.org

June 13

American Pie, Riverview Memorial Park, Tarentum. 724-448-1470 or tarentumboro.com

Happy Together Tour 2018, with '60s groups The Turtles, The Cowsills, The Association and others, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

June 14

Brahctopus, TGIS Concert Series, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” presented by Actors and Artists of Fayette County, Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. Through June 17. 724-220-4778 or actorsandartistsoffayettecounty.com

Pittsburgh Trombone Project, Westmoreland Symphony Summer Chamber Music Series, Latrobe Presbyterian Church. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org

June 15

The Bail Jumpers, Moondog's, Blawnox. 412-828-2040 or moondogs.us

Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, Meadows Casino, Washington, Pa. ticketmaster.com

Butcher Brown, SummerSounds Concert Series, St. Clair Park, Greensburg. summersounds.com

Dierks Bentley, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. pavilionburgettstown.com

Pittsburgh Concert Chorale, The Frick Pittsburgh, Point Breeze. 412-371-0600 or thefrickpittsburgh.org

“Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show,” presented by Split Stage Productions, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. Through June 23. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Summer Soul Line Dancing, Mellon Square, Downtown Pittsburgh. 412-255-2493 or pittsburghpa.gov/events

June 16

“The Art of the Brick,” world's largest LEGO art display, Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh. Through Jan. 7. 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

Polka Night With Joe Porembka Orchestra Tribute Band, Twin Lakes Park, Unity. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks

June 17

“Despicable Me 3,” Schenley Plaza, Oakland. 412-255-2493 or pittsburghpa.gov/events

June 19

The Posies, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

