From Gordon Lightfoot to Ligonier Valley home tour — events to consider

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 8:51 p.m.
June 15

Gordon Lightfoot, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Off the Wall pARTy 2018, Penn State New Kensington, Upper Burrell. 724-334-6056 or newkensington.psu.edu

Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, Downtown Pittsburgh. Through June 17. pittsburghjazzfest.org

Wine, Beer & Comedy Festival, Monroeville Convention Center. 724-837-7979 or winebeercomedy.com

June 16

“The Christians,” presented by Kinetic Theatre Company, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh. Through July 2. 888-718-4253 or kinetictheatre.org

June 17

Blairsville Community Band, East Main Street, Ligonier. 724-238-4200 or ligonier.com

Dr. Dog, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Latrobe Miss 4th of July Pageant, Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Unity. 724-537-8417 or latrobe4thofjuly.com

Mon Valley Jazz Ensemble, Cedar Creek Park, Rostraver. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks

June 19

Houndmouth, Mr. Smalls Theater, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls

June 20

“Eighteenth Century Clothing,” History Speaker Series, Bushy Run Battlefield, Penn Township. 724-527-5584 or bushyrunbattlefield.com

James W. Iman, Shadyside Presbyterian Church, Shadyside. 412-682-4300 or shadysidepres.org

Lee Brice, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Peter Frampton and Steve Miller Band, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. pavilionburgettstown.com

June 21

Hamilton Ave., TGIS Concert Series, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

June 22

Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters, SummerSounds Concert Series, St. Clair Park, Greensburg. summersounds.com

Diamonte Trio with Lily Abreu, The Frick Pittsburgh, Point Breeze. 412 -371-0600 or thefrickpittsburgh.org

Grizzly Bear, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

History Happy Hour, Fort Ligonier. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org

Parker Millsap, Rex Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-381-6811 or rextheater.net

June 23

Frontier Court Re-enactments, Historic Hanna's Town, Hempfield. Also June 24. 724-532-1935 or westmorelandhistory.org

“Inside Ligonier Valley: A Home Tour,” several Ligonier-area homes. 724-238-4200 or ligonierhometour.com

June 24

Kick Off to Summer Free Day, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

Saddle Up, Concerts in the Park, Legion-Keener Park, Latrobe. latroberecreation.org

Tenth Annual yART Sale, Pittsburgh Center for the Arts, Shadyside. 412-361-0873 or pfpca.org

June 25

“Hebrew Melodies,” Pittsburgh Jewish Music Festival in Concert, Rodef Shalom Congregation, Oakland. 412-624-4129 or chambermusicpittsburgh.org

