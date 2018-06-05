Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
How are people reacting to Miss America dropping the swimsuit?

Jonna Miller
Jonna Miller | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
In this Jan. 12, 2013, file photo, Miss New York Mallory Hytes Hagan reacts as she is crowned Miss America 2013 in Las Vegas.
Updated 5 hours ago

Miss America contestants will no longer be judged on how they look strutting across the stage in a swimsuit and high heels.

Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America who is head of the organization's board of trustees, made the announcement Tuesday on "Good Morning America."

"We're not going to judge you on your appearance because we are interested in what makes you you," she said.

Carlson said the board has heard from potential contestants saying, "We don't want to be out there in high heels and swimsuits."

"Guess what?" she said. "You don't have to anymore."

Current Miss America, Cara Mund, looks all in on the changes.


As do many others.


But will the lack of swimsuits keep viewers away? That remains to be seen:

These contestants in the 2017 Miss America pageant were the last to be judged in the swimsuit competition.

 

Carlson also said the group will make changes to the evening wear portion of the competition, adding it will not judge women on their chosen attire. "It's what comes out of their mouths that we care about," she said.

The changes will start with this year's broadcast on Sept. 9.

Jonna Miller is the Tribune-Review features editor. Reach her at 724-850-1270, jonnamiller@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JLMiller_Trib.

