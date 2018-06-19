Celebrate the USA with Jay and the Americans or Latrobe's Fourth of July parade
Updated 11 hours ago
June 21
“Dorothy in Wonderland,” presented by Armstrong Community Theater, Casino Theater, Vandergrift. Through June 23. 724-297-3228 or armstrongcommunitytheater.org
June 22
“Blue Rooms,” poetry/theater production exploring mental health issues, Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall, Carnegie. Also June 23. 412-277-4655 or blueroomsbook.com
“Broadway Divas,” Pittsburgh Symphony with four Broadway leading ladies, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Through June 24. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
“Titanic,” presented by Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through July 1. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“Ubu Roi,” presented by Throughline Theatre Company, Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre, Downtown. Through June 30. throughlinetheatre.org
June 23
“As You Like It,” presented by Steel City Shakespeare Center, Fineview Overlook, North Side. Also June 24. steelcityshakespeare.com
Fort Pitt Bike Ride, 20-plus-mile ride from Braddock to Fort Pitt and back. 412-255-0564 or ventureoutdoors.org
Jay and the Americans, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Keith Urban, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. livenation.com
June 24
Allegheny Brass Band, East Main Street, Ligonier. 724-238-4200 or ligonier.com
Fourth Annual Allegheny SolarFest, solar-powered event with activities and information on going solar, Buhl Community Park, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org
OpenStreetsPGH, Pittsburgh Downtown, Strip District and Lawrencevile. openstreetspgh.org
June 27
Foreigner, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. livenation.com
MaryAnn Mangini and the Johnny Angel Trio, Riverview Park, Tarentum. 724-448-1470 or tarentumboro.com
June 28
“Nunsense,” presented by Saint Vincent Summer Theatre, Saint Vincent College, Unity. Through July 15. 724-539-8900 or svst.org
Supper Break String Band, TGIS Free Concert Series, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
June 29
ONA, SummerSounds Free Concert Series, St. Clair Park, Greensburg. summersounds.com
Pittsburgh Festival Opera and The Funky Fly Project, The Frick Pittsburgh, Point Breeze. 412-371-0600 or thefrickpittsburgh.org
July 1
The Townsmen Plus One, Cedar Creek Park, Rostraver. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks
“Wonderstruck,” Cinema in the Park, Schenley Plaza, Oakland. 412-255-2493 or pittsburghpa.gov/events
July 3
Ray LaMontagne with Neko Case, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
July 4
Fourth at the Fort, Fort Ligonier. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org
Fourth of July Celebration, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh. heinzfield.com
Fourth of July Parade, Latrobe. 724-537-8417 or latrobe4thofjulycelebration.com