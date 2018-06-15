5 ways to celebrate Father's Day with dad in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The weather is supposed to be hot this weekend so get out and treat dad. It's about celebrating him whether you play catch, take in a ball game, visit a museum or ride down a waterslide. Sit back and relax to some jazz at the August Wilson Center or take the kids to learn about dinosaurs. Fans of The Clarks will get a chance to celebrate with the band at a special performance at Stage AE this weekend.

PLAY CATCH

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Allegheny Health Network have teamed for the "Catch for Cancer" event at from 9 to 10 a.m. June 17 at PNC Park on the North Side. It's a way to create awareness for prostate cancer, the second leading cancer cause of cancer death among men in the U.S. Second baseman Josh Harrison, catcher Francisco Cervelli and pitcher Jameson Taillon will be on hand to meet fans and toss the ball around. After the event, the Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds at 1:35 p.m. and are giving away hats to kids and dads.

Pre-registration is highly suggested.

Details: pirates.com or supportahn.org

OTHER WAYS TO CELEBRATE DAD

June 17 is Father's Day so grab dad and spent some time with him.

The Senator John Heinz History Center and Children's Museum of Pittsburgh are hosting Father's Day events where dads get a 50 percent discount on admission. Take him to Sandcastle water park in Homestead for free.

Details: heinzhistorycenter.org or pittsburghkids.org or sandcastle.com

Deals for Dad! Fathers receive 50% off admission this Father's Day on a visit to the History Center and Sports Museum. https://t.co/F6JBgceIC1 pic.twitter.com/3Mp2Jm6IEN — Heinz History Center (@HistoryCenter) June 14, 2018

JAZZ IT UP

The Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival is June 15-17 and kicks off with the Taste of Jazz Giveaway at 9 p.m. June 15 at the August Wilson Center, Downtown. There will be three stages of free, live entertainment of the best in jazz. Artists include Marcus Miller, Gregory Porter, Kenny Garrett, Shemekia Copeland and more.

Details: pittsburghjazzfest.org

On Friday, June 15th, a live performance by @realmarcusmiller will start the evening & lead into A #TasteOfJazz Party which will provide guests with sweet & savory offerings from Pittsburgh's top restaurants! #PittsburghJazzFest #AugustWilsonCenter https://t.co/mG4ZGFxB4E — PittsburghJazz (@PittsburghJazz) May 25, 2018

IT'S SCIENTIFIC

Celebrate with dinosaurs, discover secrets of DNA and learn what it is like to be scientist at Super Science Saturdays at the Carnegie Museum in Oakland. June 16 is Jurassic Day, where from noon to 4 p.m., guests can wander through the museum's world-class "Dinosaurs in Their Time" exhibition hall, dig for fossils in "Bone Hunters' Quarry" and take part in hands-on, dinosaur-themed activities. Meet reptiles from the museum's living collection, meet a dinosaur puppet and watch "Jurassic Park" in the Earth Theater.

Details: carnegiemnh.org

Members: Check out this opportunity during @CarnegieMNH 's upcoming Super Science Saturday! https://t.co/xdhaKAuLyl — Carnegie Museums (@CarnegieMembers) June 11, 2018

SING ALONG

The Clarks, who just released their 10th album of original material "Madly In Love At The End Of The World," will celebrate with a show on June 16 at Stage AE on the North Side.

The album is a lively ride down a rural lane, laced with love, mourning and questions about where it all goes from here.

With a career spanning almost 32 years — with all original members. This month marks the 30th anniversary of the group's first release, "I'll Tell You What Man."

Early on, The Clarks were once described as a bunch of out-of-tune country hicks. The band took offense to these comments, saying they were never country hicks.

The four original members Scott Blasey, vocals and acoustic guitar, Rob James, 6- and 12-string electric guitars, vocals, Greg Joseph, bass and vocals and David Minarik, drums and vocals are joined by fellow touring mates Gary Jacob, Skip Sanders and Noah Minarik. With a highlight reel that includes the "Late Show with David Letterman" and "The Simpsons" The Clarks are enjoying their stage time together now more than ever.

Details: clarksonline.com