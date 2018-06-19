Squirrel Hill Night Markets return for 4th year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Night markets originated in Asia, as the practice of shopping after dark to avoid the daytime heat followed the spread of electrical power through the region.

Now, night markets around the world have become entertainment destinations, offering food and music in addition to the opportunity to purchase specialized merchandise.

In Pittsburgh, the Squirrel Hill Night Markets will return for a fourth year beginning on June 23.

From 6 to 10 p.m., Murray Avenue between Forbes Avenue and Beacon Street will be closed to vehicle traffic to accommodate a wide range of food vendors, live entertainment and 65 artisans from I Made It! Market.

Night markets also are planned for Aug. 25 and Sept. 22.

The market's popularity led to an expanded footprint this year, says Heather Graham, president of Uncover Squirrel Hill, which produces the night markets in partnership with the Squirrel Hill Urban Coalition.

A family event

Previous markets covered two blocks of Murray Avenue, but a third has been added this year.

At least 8,000 people are expected to attend the June event, and Graham speculates that the diversity of what the market offers is the draw.

“We make it a family event,” she says. “There are so many other events in the evening with alcohol involved, and we want to avoid that and offer something different.”

Food trucks and other food vendors will be present. Entertainment, including music by Sunburst, Mellowphobia and The Relics, will be staged in the parklet at the corner of Darlington Road and Murray Avenue.

Addition of the third block also has made room for more children's activities.

“That's something that isn't as readily available in the evening,” Graham says.

Those interested in the actual shopping also are in for a treat, says Carrie Nardini, director of I Made It! Market.

Not just anyone can set up a table and sell their wares, she says. Each sale hosted by the 11-year-old “nomadic art marketplace” is juried to insure both quality and a diverse mix of vendors.

“Typically, we have 30 percent new people each time,” Nardini says. “So people who shop the markets will have a variety of their favorites and new artists.”

High-quality, handmade wares

I Made It! artisans “will bring high-quality handmade wares to shoppers, who will find one-of-a-kind items like jewelry, bath and body products, ceramics, Pittsburgh-themed items, and more,” according to a release.

There also will be fine art photography, wooden houseware items, reclaimed furniture and, for those with a sweet tooth, gourmet stuffed cupcakes and jumbo ladylocks from Patti's Pastries.

“I Made It! Market holds pop-up artisan marketplaces year-round to provide a platform for artists to sell their wares and opportunities for shoppers to participate in supporting small and local businesses,” according to the release.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.