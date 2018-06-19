Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Squirrel Hill Night Markets return for 4th year

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
The Squirrel Hill Night Market will return for its fourth year on June 23, with food vendors, entertainment, children's activities and 65 artisans with the I Made It! Market on Murray Avenue between Forbes Avenue and Beacon Street.
The Squirrel Hill Night Market will return for its fourth year on June 23, with food vendors, entertainment, children's activities and 65 artisans with the I Made It! Market on Murray Avenue between Forbes Avenue and Beacon Street.
The Squirrel Hill Night Market, returning for its fourth year on June 23, draws up to 10,000 people to Murray Avenue for shopping, food, entertainment and fun.
The Squirrel Hill Night Market, returning for its fourth year on June 23, draws up to 10,000 people to Murray Avenue for shopping, food, entertainment and fun.

Updated 10 hours ago

Night markets originated in Asia, as the practice of shopping after dark to avoid the daytime heat followed the spread of electrical power through the region.

Now, night markets around the world have become entertainment destinations, offering food and music in addition to the opportunity to purchase specialized merchandise.

In Pittsburgh, the Squirrel Hill Night Markets will return for a fourth year beginning on June 23.

From 6 to 10 p.m., Murray Avenue between Forbes Avenue and Beacon Street will be closed to vehicle traffic to accommodate a wide range of food vendors, live entertainment and 65 artisans from I Made It! Market.

Night markets also are planned for Aug. 25 and Sept. 22.

The market's popularity led to an expanded footprint this year, says Heather Graham, president of Uncover Squirrel Hill, which produces the night markets in partnership with the Squirrel Hill Urban Coalition.

A family event

Previous markets covered two blocks of Murray Avenue, but a third has been added this year.

At least 8,000 people are expected to attend the June event, and Graham speculates that the diversity of what the market offers is the draw.

“We make it a family event,” she says. “There are so many other events in the evening with alcohol involved, and we want to avoid that and offer something different.”

Food trucks and other food vendors will be present. Entertainment, including music by Sunburst, Mellowphobia and The Relics, will be staged in the parklet at the corner of Darlington Road and Murray Avenue.

Addition of the third block also has made room for more children's activities.

“That's something that isn't as readily available in the evening,” Graham says.

Those interested in the actual shopping also are in for a treat, says Carrie Nardini, director of I Made It! Market.

Not just anyone can set up a table and sell their wares, she says. Each sale hosted by the 11-year-old “nomadic art marketplace” is juried to insure both quality and a diverse mix of vendors.

“Typically, we have 30 percent new people each time,” Nardini says. “So people who shop the markets will have a variety of their favorites and new artists.”

High-quality, handmade wares

I Made It! artisans “will bring high-quality handmade wares to shoppers, who will find one-of-a-kind items like jewelry, bath and body products, ceramics, Pittsburgh-themed items, and more,” according to a release.

There also will be fine art photography, wooden houseware items, reclaimed furniture and, for those with a sweet tooth, gourmet stuffed cupcakes and jumbo ladylocks from Patti's Pastries.

“I Made It! Market holds pop-up artisan marketplaces year-round to provide a platform for artists to sell their wares and opportunities for shoppers to participate in supporting small and local businesses,” according to the release.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me