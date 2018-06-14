Latrobe 4th fest to honor Legion, to begin with Sunday pageant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 49th annual Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. Sunday with the Miss Fourth of July pageant and concludes on Independence Day with fireworks, a parade and a nod to those who have served their country.

The parade will recognize representatives from the American Legion, which is celebrating its 100th annivesary, said Carol Greenawalt, who chairs the celebration,

“We're going to have different posts from the American Legion in the parade, and the 31st District commander will be the grand marshal,” she said.

Leonard Dulik of Connellsville is serving a two-year term as commander of the district, which includes 29 Legion posts in Westmoreland County. A retired sergeant major with 40 years of service in the Army, he was deployed twice to Iraq and was awarded a Meritorious Service Medal.

He is the finance officer and former first vice commander of the Mt. Pleasant Legion post.

The American Legion's observance of its first century officially begins in August and will continue through Veterans Day 2019.

Greenawalt reported about 80 units have signed up so far for the July 4 parade, which will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Irving Avenue, turning left onto Ligonier Street. Repeating last year's route, marchers will then turn left onto Weldon Street — instead of continuing on to Main Street — and left again onto Jefferson Street.

The parade will take in a long section of Jefferson, turning left onto James Street and disbanding at Lincoln Avenue.

Last year's route shift, prompted by traffic concerns related to construction on the nearby Lloyd Avenue bridge, was well received by spectators and was a good choice for repeating this year, Greenawalt said.

“United We Stand Thru The Centuries” is this year's theme for parade floats and for contestants in Sunday's pageant, set for 6 p.m. in the Greater Latrobe Senior High School auditorium. There is no admission charge.

Each of the seven teens vying for the queen's crown and a scholarship was asked to choose a century, Greenawalt said.

“They have to come up with a costume to honor something that happened within that century,” she explained.

Contestants also may use props to illustrate their one-minute speeches. The pageant will include a performance by The Dancers Workshop.

Kids' races, 5-mile run set

As her first duty, the newly crowned queen will oversee kids' races Tuesday on Memorial Drive. Registration begins at 5 p.m. for a Big Wheels race, for age 6 or younger, and a scooter race, for ages 7-10.

A patriotic interfaith service, featuring a 60-voice choir, will be held at 3 p.m. June 24 at Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St. The annual 5-Mile Run and 2-Mile Walk along city streets begins at 7 p.m. June 29 on Irving Avenue and ends at Memorial Stadium.

Park site for midway, fireworks

Midway activities, including crafts, food and games, are slated for 2 to 10 p.m. June 30 and July 1, 5 to 10 p.m. July 2 and 3, and beginning at 1 p.m. July 4 at Legion Keener Park. Bingo and live music are featured each day. Amusement rides will be available beginning July 1, and a baking contest is set for 6 p.m. that day.

The celebration concludes with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. July 4. The rain date is 9:30 p.m. July 7.

Visit www.latrobe4thofjulycelebration.com for more details and registration forms for the run. For run information, call 724-537-8417.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.