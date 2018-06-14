Conjure up your best spell and enter the Harry Potter Escape Room

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Wizards and muggles welcome.

No Death Eaters allowed.

Wands at the ready, and prepare to challenge your problem-solving skills.

The Mt. Pleasant Public Library will host a Harry Potter Escape Room on June 23 in celebration of the 21st anniversary of the first J.K. Rowling novel in the series of the “boy who lived.”

Players will work as a team in a physical adventure game, using hints, clues, and strategy to solve a series of puzzles and riddles to reach a goal, according to a news release.

Participants must pre-register for one of four time slots between 1 and 4 p.m. They will receive a clue, and using their knowledge of the books and movies, will have 45 minutes to find the Golden Snitch and escape the puzzle room.

Cost is a $5 donation per person and children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The library is located at 120 S. Church St.

Details: 724-547-3850.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.