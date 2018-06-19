Nitro Circus brings thrills, chills and spills to Highmark Stadium

When Adam Jones practices his motorcycle jumps, he takes a friend along.

“Just in case I need someone to call an ambulance,” says Jones, who will be performing with Nitro Circus June 21-22 at Highmark Stadium on Pittsburgh's South Side. “There is extreme danger in what we do, but we practice a lot so we know the right moves and how to do it the right way. We still mess up sometimes.”

That explains how a few broken bones and sore muscles have kept Jones off the bike at times. But he will be ready to perform in his hometown and is looking forward to it. The Warrendale native, who lives in Reno, Nev., has been riding motorcycles pretty much his whole life. He says he wasn't the basic rider — he liked to do tricks and take risky moves on the dirt bike maneuvering on trails and rough terrain, which qualified him to compete in the X-Games and then be invited to join Nitro Circus and the Next Level Tour.

What is Nitro Circus?

This tour is billed as “the most spectacular full-moto show ever seen.” It features a massive all new production with death-defying tricks, jaw-dropping feats and absurd stunts.

The brainchild of Travis Pastrana — global superstar and Nitro Circus ringleader — he and his design team put it all on the line with this show, taking on the biggest ramps in the world. The Nitro Circus will feature athletes towering 15 feet above the show floor which launches riders more than 60 feet into the sky.

One Nitro Circus daredevil will go airborne on a 450-pound snowmobile while others will flip motorized contraptions.

Nitro Circus, the world's biggest action sports entertainment brand, creates electrifying live events and unbelievable original content that at once exhilarates, captivates and inspires thrill-seeking fans worldwide. With over 3 million tickets sold to date, television programming that has aired in over 60 countries, more than 20 million engaged fans across its social media platforms and a burgeoning consumer products business, Nitro Circus is at the forefront of action sports and entertainment.

In demand

It was so popular when it announced a Pittsburgh stop that a second show had to be added.

“This is awesome that Pittsburgh has embraced us coming, having to add a second show because of the support,” Jones says. “I love coming back and doing events in my old stomping grounds. It is so nice to see familiar faces.”

Jones says it's appealing to people because it offers action-packed thrills that are fun for both spectators and performers, who try and connect with the audience at each stop on the tour.

“It's about the crowd having a good time too,” Jones says. “It's more than just us performing. There is an adrenaline rush ... for us and for them.”

Some of the tricks involve strength because they are basically hanging off the bike, Jones says. The goal is to push as far away from the bike as you can, while in the air, which can lead to dislocated shoulders and other injuries, he says.

And they don't wear a lot of equipment. The standard protective gear consists of just a helmet, chest protector, gloves, goggles, boots and thick pants.

Going higher

They will be performing on a higher ramp — one that can catapult them 55 feet in the air.

“I am a perfectionist,” Jones says. “I want it to be perfect.”

With no real formal training — most is done by trial and error — it's a pretty exciting performance each time, Jones says. And it's a sport you have to see in real life, he says. His 9-year-old son, Blare, often watches Dad compete and enjoys bike riding.

“You are pretty much weightless in the air,” Jones says. “It's something you have to come and see. I can explain it, but watching what we do in person is the best way to show it.”

