'Star Parties' to be held at Wagman Observatory

See a region of space where stars are being born, catch dazzling views of Venus, Jupiter and Saturn and visit the craters of the moon and marvel at our Milky Way Galaxy's finest clusters and nebulae.

It's all part of a show sponsored by the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh. The Star Parties start at 8:50 p.m. June 22-23 at the Nicholas E. Wagman Observatory in Deer Lakes Regional Park in Frazer.

This is an opportunity for amateur astronomers, students and the general public to observe the wonders of the June sky along with Jupiter and several of its moons, followed by Saturn, its rings and some of its moons. Visitors will be able to observe the moon two to three nights after first quarter and marvel at the dazzling Hercules Cluster and Ring Nebula.

If you have a telescope, bring it along. If not, members of the association will have some for you to use and help with information in buying your own.

Free, but donations will be accepted.

Details: 724-224-2510 or //3ap.org

