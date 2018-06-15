Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

'Star Parties' to be held at Wagman Observatory

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, June 15, 2018, 8:12 a.m.
Tom Reiland, director of the Nicholas E. Wagman Observatory at Deer Lakes Park, Allegheny County, looks into the Brashear 11-inch refractor telescope at the observatory in Frazer Twp. It will be the site of Star Parties at 8:50 p.m. June 22-23.
Jason Bridge | Valley News Dispatch
Tom Reiland, director of the Nicholas E. Wagman Observatory at Deer Lakes Park, Allegheny County, looks into the Brashear 11-inch refractor telescope at the observatory in Frazer Twp. It will be the site of Star Parties at 8:50 p.m. June 22-23.
Wagman Observatory, located in Deer Lakes Park, is the site of two upcoming Star Parties at 8:50 p.m. June 22-23.
Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review
Wagman Observatory, located in Deer Lakes Park, is the site of two upcoming Star Parties at 8:50 p.m. June 22-23.

Updated 8 hours ago

See a region of space where stars are being born, catch dazzling views of Venus, Jupiter and Saturn and visit the craters of the moon and marvel at our Milky Way Galaxy's finest clusters and nebulae.

It's all part of a show sponsored by the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh. The Star Parties start at 8:50 p.m. June 22-23 at the Nicholas E. Wagman Observatory in Deer Lakes Regional Park in Frazer.

This is an opportunity for amateur astronomers, students and the general public to observe the wonders of the June sky along with Jupiter and several of its moons, followed by Saturn, its rings and some of its moons. Visitors will be able to observe the moon two to three nights after first quarter and marvel at the dazzling Hercules Cluster and Ring Nebula.

If you have a telescope, bring it along. If not, members of the association will have some for you to use and help with information in buying your own.

Free, but donations will be accepted.

Details: 724-224-2510 or //3ap.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me