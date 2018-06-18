Craig Ferguson brings comedy to Pittsburgh stage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From punk rock drummer to film writer, actor, author and, since 2008, a U.S. citizen, Scottish-born Craig Ferguson has worn many hats, including former late night talk show host and comedian.

At 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Ferguson will bring his “Hobo Fabulous Tour” to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with a limited number of Gold Circle seats at $75.00, and remaining seats at $55.00 and $45.00.

Prior to entering the world of late night comedy, Ferguson's career encompassed film, television and stage, according to a news release.

In 2014, he concluded a 10-year run as host of CBS's “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” which earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination and the 2009 Peabody Award for Excellence in Broadcasting for his interview with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

While hosting “Celebrity Name Game,” Ferguson received the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host two years in a row.

His most recent venture was the 2017 launch of the SiriusXM program “The Craig Ferguson Show.”

Ferguson gained popularity in America playing Drew Carey's boss, “Nigel Wick,” on the former “The Drew Carey Show.”

He's completed several stand-up comedy specials on EPIX, and in 2016, completed a 60-show comedy stand-up tour across North America call “The New Deal Tour.”

He's sold out stages at Carnegie Hall and New York City's Radio Music Hall, the release states, recorded Comedy Central specials and released several comedy albums.

He's written the feature films “The Big Tease” and “Saving Grace,” directed “I'll Be There,” and has voiced characters for Disney films including “Winnie The Pooh” and “Brave.”

Presale for tickets for the Nov. 30 show begins at 10 a.m. June 21 with the password “MUSICHALL”.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on at 10 a.m. June 22.

Details: 1-877-4-FLY-TIX, Ticketfly.com or Librarymusichall.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.