Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Plan your weekend: Children's Museum birthday, jam in Shadyside, South Side tour

Tribune-Review | Friday, June 22, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh will celebrate it's 35th birthday on June 24.
COURTESY CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF PITTSBURGH
The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh will celebrate it's 35th birthday on June 24.
Zion Lewis of Kennedy, holds hands with her father as she peeks from beneath a rack of clothing on sale at the 2016 Juneteenth Festival in Market Square in Downtown.
Tribune-Review
Zion Lewis of Kennedy, holds hands with her father as she peeks from beneath a rack of clothing on sale at the 2016 Juneteenth Festival in Market Square in Downtown.
Jam on Walnut is a musical event on select Saturdays during the summer in Shadyside. The first is June 23.
COURTESY THINK SHADYSIDE
Jam on Walnut is a musical event on select Saturdays during the summer in Shadyside. The first is June 23.
The South Side Home tour and neighborhood art walk is June 23.
COURTESY SOUTH SIDE COMMUNITY COUNCIL
The South Side Home tour and neighborhood art walk is June 23.
Adam Jones, a Warrendale native, who lives in Reno, Nev., performs with Nitro Circus in Japan in 2017. He will be in Pittsburgh with the Next Level Tour June 21-22 at Highmark Stadium on Pittsburgh's South Side.
MARK WATSON
Adam Jones, a Warrendale native, who lives in Reno, Nev., performs with Nitro Circus in Japan in 2017. He will be in Pittsburgh with the Next Level Tour June 21-22 at Highmark Stadium on Pittsburgh's South Side.

Updated 11 hours ago

This weekend brings a variety of things to do — from celebrating 35 years with the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh on the North Side to listening to tunes in Shadyside at Jam on Walnut. The South Side of Pittsburgh hosts its home tour and neighborhood art walk. You can see amazing acrobatics on motorcycles at the Nitro Circus at Highmark Stadium on Pittsburgh's South Side. Take in activities at the Juneteenth Celebration & Black Music Fest.


Happy birthday

The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh celebrates 35 years June 24 with free admission and a day full of music, fun and the sun to welcome summer. Festivities include noisemakers, a birthday parade and Rita's Italian ice. Activities include drawing, a puppet workshop and a live performance of "The Girl Who Swallowed The Sun" by Felicia Cooper.

Details: 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

Juneteenth

The Juneteenth Celebration & Black Music Fest is June 22-24 throughout Downtown. It will feature children's activities, live music, a justice forum at the August Wilson Center, Downtown, the Stop the Violence fourth annual Celebration of Life Gala at the Heinz History Center in the Strip District and a parade leaving the Hill District in Uptown, heading down Centre Avenue through the city and to Point State Park.

Details: pghblacklegacy.com

Shadyside jamming

Five Saturdays a summer, Shadyside hosts the Jam on Walnut. The first of these outdoor concerts is June 23 and benefits the Humane Animal Rescue. The evening of music attracts more than 5,000 people and is also a chance to shop and dine at the many stores and restaurants in the area.

Details: thinkshadyside.com

Homeward bound

Explore the unique residences and historic buildings at the South Side Home tour and neighborhood art walk on June 23 on Pittsburgh's South Side. The event supports the South Side Community Council.

Details: southsidecommunitycouncil.org

Touch the sky

The Nitro Circus will be in town one more night June 22 at Highmark Stadium on Pittsburgh's South Side. This tour is billed as "the most spectacular full-moto show ever seen." It features a massive all new production with death-defying tricks, jaw-dropping feats and absurd stunts. The Nitro Circus will feature athletes towering 15 feet above the show floor which launches riders more than 60-feet into the sky. One Nitro Circus daredevil will go airborne on a 450-pound snowmobile, while others will flip various motorized contraptions.

Details: nitrocircus.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me