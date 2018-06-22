Plan your weekend: Children's Museum birthday, jam in Shadyside, South Side tour

This weekend brings a variety of things to do — from celebrating 35 years with the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh on the North Side to listening to tunes in Shadyside at Jam on Walnut. The South Side of Pittsburgh hosts its home tour and neighborhood art walk. You can see amazing acrobatics on motorcycles at the Nitro Circus at Highmark Stadium on Pittsburgh's South Side. Take in activities at the Juneteenth Celebration & Black Music Fest.

Happy birthday

The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh celebrates 35 years June 24 with free admission and a day full of music, fun and the sun to welcome summer. Festivities include noisemakers, a birthday parade and Rita's Italian ice. Activities include drawing, a puppet workshop and a live performance of "The Girl Who Swallowed The Sun" by Felicia Cooper.

Details: 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

Celebrate the Elements of Summer this week, culminating in our Kick Off to Summer Free Day w/ Allegheny SolarFest on Sunday! Explore a different natural element each day: Wind, Thurs, June 21; Water, Fri. June 22; Earth, Sat. June 23 & Fire, Sun. June 24. https://t.co/EKeHnR1fgl pic.twitter.com/GzAp0Rdy8f — Childrens Museum Pgh (@PghKids) June 20, 2018

Juneteenth

The Juneteenth Celebration & Black Music Fest is June 22-24 throughout Downtown. It will feature children's activities, live music, a justice forum at the August Wilson Center, Downtown, the Stop the Violence fourth annual Celebration of Life Gala at the Heinz History Center in the Strip District and a parade leaving the Hill District in Uptown, heading down Centre Avenue through the city and to Point State Park.

Details: pghblacklegacy.com

Juneteenth continues this weekend, with Pittsburgh's annual Juneteenth Celebration and Black Music Fest! https://t.co/FGQUrVrdCp — East End Food Co-op (@EastEndCoop) June 19, 2018

Shadyside jamming

Five Saturdays a summer, Shadyside hosts the Jam on Walnut. The first of these outdoor concerts is June 23 and benefits the Humane Animal Rescue. The evening of music attracts more than 5,000 people and is also a chance to shop and dine at the many stores and restaurants in the area.

Details: thinkshadyside.com

Homeward bound

Explore the unique residences and historic buildings at the South Side Home tour and neighborhood art walk on June 23 on Pittsburgh's South Side. The event supports the South Side Community Council.

Details: southsidecommunitycouncil.org

Touch the sky

The Nitro Circus will be in town one more night June 22 at Highmark Stadium on Pittsburgh's South Side. This tour is billed as "the most spectacular full-moto show ever seen." It features a massive all new production with death-defying tricks, jaw-dropping feats and absurd stunts. The Nitro Circus will feature athletes towering 15 feet above the show floor which launches riders more than 60-feet into the sky. One Nitro Circus daredevil will go airborne on a 450-pound snowmobile, while others will flip various motorized contraptions.

Details: nitrocircus.com