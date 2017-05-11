Pittsburgh-based series 'Downward Dog' is a treat

Allison Tolman is the lead actress in “Downward Dog,” a new sitcom slated to premiere at 9:30 p.m. May 17 on ABC. But she realizes another cast member is likely to steal the show, which is set and was filmed in Pittsburgh.

Martin, the title character, is a somewhat neurotic dog who steals every scene he is in, his thoughts voiced by one of the show's creators, Sam Hodges

“The stories really are focused on Martin and a lot of the time he gets the best lines,” Tolman says. “He is easily the most endearing and funniest character. So yeah, there is a bit of competitiveness.”

Based on a webisode created by Pittsburgh residents Hodges and Michael Killen of the local video production service Animal, the show features Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Tolman (“Fargo”) and Lucas Neff (“Raising Hope”). Last fall, the cast and crew shot episodes at district landmarks including Page's Dairy Mart on the South Side, Wigle Whiskey in the Strip District and a home near Chatham University's campus in Squirrel Hill.

It's Martin who makes the show work despite the talents of the actors. He complains about his existence when Tolman's character (Nan) leaves for work each day and is bedeviled by a neighborhood cat who taunts him from a window. In the show's trailer, Martin wrecks Tolman's work project after feeling neglected, but also shows her an unquestioning love that animal lovers find irresistible.

Martin — who was a shelter dog in Chicago before he was selected for the role via a nationwide search — is a mixed breed whose real name is Ned. Trainer Tiffany Wall of Working Wildlife in Los Angeles says Ned was selected on looks alone without knowing anything about his demeanor. But he's proven to be as charismatic as some of his human peers.

“What's great about Ned is he really has a natural love for the characters that he's working with,” Wall says. “You get some real natural stuff.”

The humor in “Downward Dog” is a bit more sophisticated than the average sitcom. Tolman says the comedy plays to her strengths — she is a veteran of Second City, the legendary Chicago-based comedy troupe — and it fits the show's premise.

“Even more than dry, we're trying for realistic humor, the way people interact with each other,” Tolman says. “So the jokes are smaller and more contained.”

The scene shot at the home near Chatham University featured a guest appearance by Timothy Omundson, who has starred in the shows “Psych” and “Judging Amy.” He's previously been in shows with dogs, cats and horses, and will appear later this year in the live action/CGI film “Woody Woodpecker.”

“It certainly adds something to the process,” Omundson says. “Animals, as brilliantly trained as they are, always are going be animals first.”

But his overall impression of “Downward Dog” was overwhelmingly positive.

“It's been great,” Omundson says. “I think they're really making a sweet, interesting, different kind of show. Allison has been fantastic.”

ABC has committed to eight shows of “Downward Dog,” including the pilot. Tolman realizes that there are no guarantees the sitcom will have an extended run. But based on the material and the appeal of Martin/Ned, she's hopeful the show will attract a fan base.

“I think pet owners are really going to be into it, and pet owners are a huge part of the population,” Tolman says. “But more than that it's a heartwarming, endearing story and it's told in a really different way than we're used to on television. So I think it's got potential for people to pick up on it.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.