Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Movies

Review: 'Jackie' tells the familiar story from different angle

Moira Macdonald | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 9:00 p.m.

A sort of impressionist portrait of grief, “Jackie” tells a story whose ending — and beginning — we all know. A beautiful, young first lady (Natalie Portman), beside her husband, waves to a crowd from a motorcade and, in a bloody instant, the world changes. Even those of us not old enough to have memories of that week in 1963 know the indelible images of it: the pink suit, the veiled widow, the so-very-young children in their short coats, the riderless horse, the quiet grief of the assembled crowds.

Pablo Larrain's film takes those terrible, familiar moments and mixes them with a scene less known: that of a shaken but holding-it-together widow, meeting with an invited journalist (Billy Crudup) soon after the tragedy to discuss her husband's legacy. Also woven in is a meticulous re-creation of “A Tour of the White House,” the 1962 television program on which a sweetly nervous, elegant Jackie Kennedy introduced a national audience to the restoration and redecoration work she had supervised in “America's house.”

It's a strange movie — it feels, like Portman's Jackie, like it might shatter if dropped — and Mica Levi's eerie, dissonant soundtrack, with its howl-like chords, adds to the disorienting experience. And yet “Jackie” is mesmerizing: a familiar story told from an entirely different angle. The film's very brief depiction of the assassination plays like the most vivid of nightmares.

This famously private woman rarely lets us know what she's feeling; it comes out, around others, in tiny moments. Trying to plan the rest of her life in an instant, she notes that the White House and the Kennedy vacation homes, weren't hers. “Nothing's ever mine,” she murmurs, resignation hanging in the air. “Not to keep, anyway.”

Moira Macdonald is a Seattle Times staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.