Review: 'Why Him?' forgets the girlfriend in the scenario

Every generation gets the “Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?” that speaks most trenchantly to the evolving cultural issues of our time. Apparently, ours is “Why Him?”, where the young suitor isn't racially other, but from a completely different planet when it comes to culture, values and social norms. That planet? Silicon Valley.

In “Why Him?,” directed by John Hamburg, written by Hamburg, Ian Helfer and Jonah Hill, Stanford senior Stephanie (Zoey Deutch), invites her tight-knit Michigan family to spend Christmas with her boyfriend, Laird (James Franco). And when the Flemings land in the Bay Area, they're in for a cultural odyssey they could never have expected.

“Why Him?” is probably the best send up of contemporary California tech culture to date. There's the yoga, the fussy food, the pretentious art, the celebrity, the wealth.

There's fun to be had in watching the Flemings go Cali, as mom Barb (Megan Mullally) learns about vaping and twerking and tween son Scotty (Griffin Gluck) takes up code and a slouchy beanie. Bryan Cranston, ever the fuddy duddy crank, as dad Ned, is more resistant. Threatened by Laird's off-putting lack of filter and peculiar ways, he staunchly refuses to give his blessing.

The biggest problem with “Why Him?” though, isn't him, it's her. Stephanie is so underwritten, that though these men are competing ruthlessly over her, she drops out of the story completely. That's not the fault of the winsome Deutch, it's that the writers haven't fleshed out her character, and she only has two modes, either bratty or exasperated.

