Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Movies

Review: 'Why Him?' forgets the girlfriend in the scenario

Katie Walsh | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 20 hours ago

Every generation gets the “Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?” that speaks most trenchantly to the evolving cultural issues of our time. Apparently, ours is “Why Him?”, where the young suitor isn't racially other, but from a completely different planet when it comes to culture, values and social norms. That planet? Silicon Valley.

In “Why Him?,” directed by John Hamburg, written by Hamburg, Ian Helfer and Jonah Hill, Stanford senior Stephanie (Zoey Deutch), invites her tight-knit Michigan family to spend Christmas with her boyfriend, Laird (James Franco). And when the Flemings land in the Bay Area, they're in for a cultural odyssey they could never have expected.

“Why Him?” is probably the best send up of contemporary California tech culture to date. There's the yoga, the fussy food, the pretentious art, the celebrity, the wealth.

There's fun to be had in watching the Flemings go Cali, as mom Barb (Megan Mullally) learns about vaping and twerking and tween son Scotty (Griffin Gluck) takes up code and a slouchy beanie. Bryan Cranston, ever the fuddy duddy crank, as dad Ned, is more resistant. Threatened by Laird's off-putting lack of filter and peculiar ways, he staunchly refuses to give his blessing.

The biggest problem with “Why Him?” though, isn't him, it's her. Stephanie is so underwritten, that though these men are competing ruthlessly over her, she drops out of the story completely. That's not the fault of the winsome Deutch, it's that the writers haven't fleshed out her character, and she only has two modes, either bratty or exasperated.

Katie Walsh is a Tribune News Service staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.