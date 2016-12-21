Review: 'Sing' is an addictive combo of cute animals, pop music

Illumination Entertainment, the team behind the Minions, branches out into the world of all talking, dancing, singing creatures great and small, mashing that up with the wildly popular phenomenon of singing competition reality shows. The result, “Sing,” is an amusing riff on genres, and it comes as a surprise that someone hadn't thought of this combination already.

But while the film takes its introductory cues from shows like “American Idol,” “The Voice” and “X Factor,” with an all-too-brief audition montage that is jam-packed with truly wonderful moments, it transforms into an old school backstage musical that celebrates the magic of putting on a show.

Matthew McConaughey voices shyster theater owner Buster Moon, a koala with a passion for the art of the stage and some seriously overdue bills on the mortgage for his beloved Moon Theater. His buddy Eddie (John C. Reilly), a slacker rich kid llama, is a soft touch, but even he is done investing his parents' money in Buster's misguided productions.

Buster lands on the idea of putting on a singing competition, and soon fliers are picked up by every aspiring vocalist in town, lured by the promise of a $100,000 prize (which Buster doesn't have). But Buster is thrilled by the crop of talent he turns up, including mother of 25 piglets Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), who belts Katy Perry with the best; mouthy mouse Mike (Seth MacFarlane), styled straight out of the Rat Pack; porcupine rocker chick Ash (Scarlett Johansson); British gorilla crooner Johnny (Taron Egerton); and German techno-rave pig Gunter (Nick Kroll).

Each singer has his or her own personal story and obstacles to overcome, and so the plot feels overly busy, frantic even, as we zip all over town, checking in on Rosita's struggle to balance raising her kids and following her dreams, Ash's relationship problems, Johnny's desire to break free of his father's robbery gang, etc.

As the competition starts to crumble, bearing the pressure of too many dreams and not enough resources, the singers start to realize it's not about the prize money but about their tight-knit group getting together to show off their talents for whoever will watch.

The soundtrack is full of well-known crowd-pleasers, deep cuts and a truly catchy original song, the pop-rock number “Set it All Free” sung by Johansson as Ash. The combination of pop music and cuddly animals will prove to be an addictive combination for children and adults alike.

Katie Walsh is a Tribune News Service movie critic.