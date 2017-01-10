Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies

'La La Land' leads race for British Academy Film Awards

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 20 minutes ago

The perky, pastel-hued jazz musical “La La Land” quick-stepped into an awards-season lead this week, gaining 11 nominations for the British Academy Film Awards , the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars.

The sweet-tempered Ryan Gosling-Emma Stone romance is up for best picture, director, actor and actress at the British awards, which are considered a strong indicator of likely success at Hollywood's prize-giving next month.

Philosophical sci-fi yarn “Arrival” and psychological thriller “Nocturnal Animals” have nine nominations each for the U.K prizes, known as BAFTAs. The contenders were announced at the British academy's London headquarters by actors Dominic Cooper and Sophie Turner.

Best-picture nominees are “La La Land”; “Arrival”; welfare-state drama “I, Daniel Blake”; Miami coming-of-age story “Moonlight”; and soul-baring domestic drama “Manchester by the Sea.”

Best-actor nominees are Andrew Garfield for “Hacksaw Ridge”; Casey Affleck for “Manchester by the Sea”; Jake Gyllenhaal for “Nocturnal Animals”; Gosling for “La La Land”; and Viggo Mortensen for “Captain Fantastic.”

Best-actress contenders are Amy Adams for “Arrival”; Emily Blunt for “The Girl on the Train”; Stone for “La La Land”; Meryl Streep for “Florence Foster Jenkins”; and Natalie Portman for “Jackie.”

Among supporting actor and actress nominees are Jeff Bridges for “Hell or High Water”; Viola Davis for “Fences”; and Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel for “Lion.”

Also up for best supporting actor is Hugh Grant, for his performance as minor actor St. Clair Bayfield, partner of Streep's tone-deaf opera singer, in “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

Best-director nominations went to Denis Villeneuve for “Arrival”; Ken Loach for “I, Daniel Blake”; Damien Chazelle for “La La land”; Kenneth Lonergan for “Manchester by the Sea”; and Tom Ford for “Nocturnal Animals.”

Winners of the British trophies will be announced at London's Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 12, two weeks before the Oscars.

