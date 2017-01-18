'The Founder' offers an inside look at the birth of a fast-food giant

“The Founder,” a biopic about Ray Kroc, who turned the McDonald brothers' fast food eatery into one of the biggest franchises in the world, shows how Kroc convinced brothers Mac and Dick McDonald to expand their diner business across America.

When their partnership broke down over quality control issues and other differences, Kroc proved himself to be a tough businessman intent on retaining control of the franchise.

“Ray Kroc was like a lot of Americans who came from immigrant families, that's who we are and that's a great thing ... a bootstraps kinds of guy,” says actor and Western Pennsylvania native Michael Keaton, who plays Kroc in the film. “The Founder” opens Jan. 20.

But Nick Offerman, who plays Dick McDonald, saw the film's appeal differently.

“The cast is riddled with good-looking white men that are very well-spoken, from Ivy League colleges,” he says. “It's the epitome of American capitalism ... the greatest representation of having as much flash and facade as possible, backed up by as little integrity as possible.”

At the Los Angeles premiere, the cast also spoke about their previous job experiences in the dining industry, with Keaton pointing just up the street to where he says he had got fired from a restaurant at which he had worked for just a day-and-a-half.

Fast food at the movies

McDonald's may have started the fast-food revolution, but neither Ray Kroc or the McDonald brothers could have anticipated how far it would go. There are millions of fast-food restaurants throughout the U.S. and the world, serving everything from hamburgers to chicken to tacos and sushi. Fast food is so ubiquitous in our society that it's become a common setting in movies, particularly comedies. Here are some of our favorite fast food scenes from the films.

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (1982): A coming of age movie that follows a group of Southern California high school students. In an effort to pay off his car, Brad (Judge Reinhold) works at All-American Burger, from which he gets fired after cursing at a customer, and Captain Hook Fish & Chips, where he's forced to deliver fish & chips in pirate gear, and it breaks his poor teenage spirit.

“Better Off Dead” (1985): A young John Cusack stars as teenager Lane Meyer, who is devastated by a romantic break-up and makes several half-hearted suicide attempts. In a scene that became a fan favorite, Meyer takes on the persona of a Frankenstein-like character while working at his fast food employer, Pig Burger. As the Van Halen song “Everybody Wants Some” plays, a claymation burger comes to life under Meyer's hands, dancing and playing guitar.

“Coming to America” (1988): An African prince (Eddie Murphy) and his assistant (Arsenio Hall) travel to Queens, New York City, so the prince can find a wife. They end up working at McDowell's — an obvious spin-off to McDonald's — where Murphy's character falls for the boss' daughter.

“Falling Down” (1993): Michael Douglas plays William Foster, who has been stuck in a traffic jam after getting laid off from his defense job. He walks to a fast food restaurant where he asks for a ham and cheese “Whamlet.” He's told he can't have it because they stop serving breakfast at 11:30 a.m. Douglas looks at his watch, which reads 11:33 a.m. The failed meal is the last straw and he pulls a gun from a duffel bag and embarks on an epic breakdown in this intense drama.

“Good Burger” (1997): Teen misfits concoct a “secret sauce” to save the neighborhood fast food restaurant where they work when a mammoth burger chain opens a franchise across the street.

“Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle” (2004): Two stoners (Kal Penn and John Cho) set out to get burgers to cure their munchies and end up on an epic journey of misadventure and self-discovery. White Castle is one of the few real fast-food restaurants referenced in films.

“Clerks II” (2006): Kevin Smith, who wrote and directed, revives his characters Dane (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson) from “Clerks,” who now work at cow-themed fast food restaurant Mooby's. A closed and slated for demolition Burger King in northern California filled in for Mooby's, but the setting apparently was believable enough that motorists drove up and attempted to order food.

“Tammy” (2014): After getting fired from her fast-food job and learning that her husband has been unfaithful, Melissa McCarthy's Tammy hits the road with her hard-drinking grandmother (Susan Sarandon), but not before robbing another fast-food restaurant, Topper Jacks, to finance the trip. She puts a brown bag over her head and conceals a pair of sunglass in a brown bag imitating a gun. She tells one worker to get her $1,600 cash and another to grab her some pies — fresh ones from the back of the warmer. “Don't give me (crappy) pies,” McCarthy says. “You will regret it.”

— Tribune-Review