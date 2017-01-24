'La La Land' ties record with 14 Oscar nods; 'Fences' earns August Wilson a nomination

Diversity was very much on Academy voters' minds this year, as evidenced by the nominations announced Jan. 24. Nods across all major categories singled out films about the African-American experience, including three of the nine films nominated for best picture, “Moonlight,” “Fences” and “Hidden Figures.”

Academy voters seem to have gotten the message after facing harsh criticism for failing to nominate even a single black actor two years in a row. This year, seven actors picked up nominations including Denzel Washington for best actor for “Fences” and “Moonlight's” Mahershala Ali for best supporting actor.

But you can never accuse the Academy's more than 5,700 members for failing to be just a little predictable. As prognosticators guessed, romantic musical “La La Land” led nominees with a total of 14, tying the record with “Titantic” and “All About Eve.” With nominations for best director Damien Chazelle, top actor nods to Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, and of course best picture, you can bet money “La La Land” will be the big winner come February. It already has swept virtually every other major award, picking up a record seven prizes at the Golden Globes.

‘Fences' sets milestones

The nominations for “Fences,” which is based on Pittsburgh native August Wilson's play, are notable for several reasons.

Denzel Washington, who starred, directed and co-produced “Fences,” which was shot and set in Pittsburgh's Hill District, becomes the seventh person to receive acting and best picture nominations for the same film. With her supporting actress nod, Viola Davis became the first black actress to earn three Oscar nominations, while Washington picked up his seventh nomination.

And the movie garnered a nomination for Wilson, more than 10 years after his death.

When Wilson received word in 2005 that he had inoperable Stage IV cancer, he had not yet accomplished two major things in an already notable and historic career.

“I think he felt proud of his achievements and faced death the way he faced life: courageously and uncompromisingly,” said Constanza Romero, Wilson's widow, as well as his costume designer and all-around sounding board. “But August wanted two things to happen that hadn't happened. He wanted ‘Jitney' (his 1970s-set play about Pittsburgh cab drivers) to finally be on Broadway. And he really, really wanted this movie to come into being.”

Wilson, who wrote the screenplay of his 1983 stage masterwork before his death in 2005, was nominated for best adapted screenplay. He is one of the few people to receive a nomination more than a decade after their death.

‘Moonlight': Can you handle the truth?

“Moonlight” is a serious downer. It's an unforgiving, shockingly realistic coming of age story about a young, gay black man born on the wrong side of the tracks —and of history. Yet, it managed to pick up five nominations, including best director and best adapted screenplay for Barry Jenkins, while Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris picked up best acting nods.

“Moonlight” is a triumph of film storytelling with a structure and point of view that's disarming and fresh, a theme that's devastating and a surfeit of honest, raw performances.

In addition to “Moonlight,” “La La Land,” “Hidden Figures,” and “Fences,” other best picture nods went to “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Lion,” “Arrival” and “Manchester by the Sea” (the first for a streaming service; Amazon distributed the Kenneth Lonergan film).

Say bye-bye to #Oscarssowhite

Following two consecutive years of controversy over all-white acting nominations that roiled the motion picture academy and the film industry as a whole, the 2017 Oscar nominations set new records for the recognition of black actors.

There were six black actors and actresses included among the nominees, the most in a single year in Oscar history. And for the first time ever, there was at least one black actor or actress in all four acting categories.

Of five supporting actresses, three are women of color — Viola Davis, Naomie Harrie and “Hidden Figures'” Octavia Spencer. (Other nominees are Nicole Kidman for “Lion” and Michelle Williams for “Manchester by the Sea.”)

Mel's really back?

Remember Mel Gibson? The actor-director has been keeping a low profile after generating a heap of bad press, but is he now being redeemed? His incredibly violent World War II epic “Hacksaw Ridge,” featuring Andrew Garfield as a pacifist war hero, is so good, it'd be harsh to snub it out.

It has picked up six nods including best picture, best actor for Garfield and best director for Gibson.

The 2017 Oscars will take place on Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will host the telecast.

Tirdad Derakhshani is a staff writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The Los Angeles Times also contributed to this report.