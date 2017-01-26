Artifacts from 'Fences' movie going on display at Pittsburgh's August Wilson Center
“Fences Up Close: A Pittsburgh Story,” an exhibit of original costumes, props and more from the Oscar-nominated movie, is coming to the namesake building of its author, the August Wilson Center in downtown Pittsburgh.
The exhibit will open Jan. 28 with a reception at 6:30 p.m. before Michael Phillip Edwards' performance of “I Am Not Sam,” a one-man identity play about racism. The exhibit and opening reception are free and open to the public.
Pittsburgh native August Wilson wrote the Pulitizer Prize-winning play “Fences” in 1983, and the screenplay for the movie shortly before his death in 2005, but the movie wasn't produced until last year.
The exhibit, which also includes video interviews and a setting from the movie, was created in collaboration with Paramount Pictures and director/star/producer Denzel Washington. It will be open until March 10. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.
Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org