Reeves returns for more stylized violence in latest 'John Wick'

If you didn't catch 2014's surprise action hit “John Wick,” launching Keanu Reeves right into a Liam Neeson-style career rebirth, it's OK. Peter Stormare is here to explain “John Wick” to you at the beginning of “John Wick: Chapter 2.”

Playing a Russian gangster, he serves as a connection to the prior film, wherein retired assassin Wick killed everyone in sight while avenging his dog. In fairness, the dog was really cute. S “He killed three men in a bar with pencil!” Stormare exclaims.

Writer Derek Kolstad and director Chad Stahelski are back for the sequel alongside Reeves, brewing up more of that uniquely Wickian magic. The screenplay is once again taciturn, nearly wordless; Wick speaks infrequently, in monosyllables (perfect for Reeves' stoner intonation), and new co-star Ruby Rose doesn't utter a word.

But the film is noisy, speaking in the whine of motorcycles, rumbling engines, gunshots, knife swipes and text message alerts announcing a bounty on John Wick's head.

Like its predecessor, “John Wick: Chapter 2” is a symphony of violence, a ballet even, and the visuals are abstracted to the surreal.

The surreal, stylized orgy of violence reaches its climax in a deliciously meta art exhibit, a hall of mirrors, making for a self-reflective wink at the notion of the mediated image.

Where “Chapter 2” stumbles is in its plotting. This film involves sibling rivalries, long cons, pawns, bounties and double crosses. It ends, then ends, and ends again, extending the exercise far beyond its welcome. It should have taken a note from its star and kept it simple, stupid.

Katie Walsh is a Tribune News Service movie critic.