Movies

Look into the world of enginnering in 'Dream Big'

Kellie B. Gormly | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
From 'Dream Big'
The Falkirk Wheel, a rotating boatlift in Scotland. Lead architect Tony Kettle used a Lego model to demonstrate the mechanism to clients and funders.
From 'Dream Big'
Student engineering teams from around the world build sun-powered vehicles to compete in the World Solar Challenge, a 1,500-mile race across Australia to advance solar and transportation technology.
From 'Dream Big'
Fourteen of the top 20 tallest bridges are located in China. The Longjiang Bridge is China’s longest and highest suspension bridge. Spanning a distance almost equal to the Golden Gate Bridge, the Longjiang towers 900 feet above a river gorge in western Yunnan Province.



The stereotype of engineers as non-creative types doesn't capture the ingenuity of the profession, an IMAX filmmaker says.

Think of the imaginative genius involved with designing and building modern skyscrapers and bridges, underwater robots and even ancient structures like the Great Wall of China, says Shaun MacGillivray, producer of the movie “Dream Big: Engineering Our World,” which opened Feb. 17 at the Carnegie Science Center's Rangos Omnimax Theater.

On the panoramic, big screen in Pittsburgh's North Side, viewers will meet engineers and children hoping to become engineers, and see the marvels the pros have created.

In the opening of “Dream Big,” viewers see shots of the International Space Station — a case in point of engineering innovation — and views of the Earth from its position.

“It's giving people kind of an appreciation for … the creativity associated with engineering,” says MacGillivray, who calls engineering creativity mixed with physics. “It is an emotional, heartfelt story about human ingenuity.”

IMAX producers worked with the American Society of Civil Engineers, and took about three years to make “Dream Big.”

Actor Jeff Bridges narrates the 42-minute film, which has a special emphasis on inspiring and encouraging women and minorities.

One personal story focuses on a female engineer who was a girl in Turkey during the devastating 1999 earthquake. After that, she decided to become an engineer so she could design stronger bridges that withstand earthquakes, and save lives.

MacGillivray says he hopes “Dream Big” — supported by 15 engineering organizations, including the Society of Women Engineers and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers — will inspire kids to think about entering the engineering field. It's come a long way since the days of the Great Wall of China — builders used sticky rice along with other materials to build it, as film viewers will learn — and the possibilities are limitless, he says.

Everyone with a ticket to “Dream Big” will receive a free small popcorn on opening weekend, including on the President's Day holiday Feb. 20.

The Dream Big Girls' Night Out Design Challenge, a special event for girls in grades 7 to 12, is offered on Feb. 18. After viewing the new movie, attendees will participate in three engineering design challenges. The event is free, but advance registration is required at 412-237-1673.

Engineer the Future, an annual event happening Feb. 23 to 25, will give students and the general public hands-on activities that introduce them to engineering.

Kellie B. Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

