Movie review: No dialogue, but plenty of heart in animated marvel 'The Red Turtle'

Yes, there are lots of colorful animals in “The Red Turtle,” a gorgeous, animated family picture by first-time director Michael Dudok de Wit, which has picked up an Oscar nomination for best animated feature.

But if you go to the theater expecting “Zootopia” or “Finding Dory,” you're going to be sorely disappointed.

Co-produced by France's Wild Bunch and Japan's famed Studio Ghibli, “The Red Turtle” is an anti-Hollywood cartoon that bucks just about every convention that studios such as Disney and Pixar rely upon to make their pictures easy-to-swallow morsels of cultural fast food.

“The Red Turtle” doesn't have any funny jokes or witty one-liners. There are no words at all.

Set on a tiny, deserted island in the middle of a vast ocean, “The Red Turtle” is essentially silent. The sparse, playful score by composer Laurent Perez del Mar (“The Sweeney: Paris”; “Zarafa”) is unobtrusive, almost invisible.

The story is simple, illogical, mysterious, strange, and, of course, very, very sparse. “The Red Turtle” is about the life of a young man who becomes marooned on an island.

Desperate to get back to his life, he builds a rather sophisticated raft and sets off, only to meet disaster when his raft is smashed up by a large sea animal. When he discovers the attacker is a large red sea turtle, he attacks it with all his might.

The man's fate changes radically when he tries to atone for the violence he inflicted on the animal.

Magically, the island gives him a companion, a beautiful red-haired women. Their life together takes up the rest of the film's brief running time. They swim and they fish, they eat and they make love. They have a son. They take him swimming and fishing. Decades pass.

I expected there'd be more to the story: that the couple would build a hut or a house, that he'd teach her his language, that she would show him her customs.

Nothing like that ever disturbs the story's strange harmony. “The Red Turtle” is a profoundly simple meditation on the many ways we've become alienated from nature and from the Earth.

Tirdad Derakhshani is a staff writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer