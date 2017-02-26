Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies

It was a good night for 'Fences'

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 10:30 p.m.
David Lee
Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson and Viola Davis plays Rose Maxson in Fences from Paramount Pictures. Directed by Denzel Washington from a screenplay by August Wilson.

Updated 1 hour ago

“Fences,” the movie version of Pittsburgh native August Wilson's Pulitzer and Tony-winning 1987 play, took home at least one Oscar at Sunday night's award show, when Viola Davis won for best supporting actress.

The Pittsburgh-shot and set movie was nominated for best picture, best actor for star and director Denzel Washington, and best adapted screenplay for Wilson, who completed the movie script long before his death in 2005. The drama tells the story of a once-promising Negro League baseball player struggling to raise his sons in the 1950s.

This was Washington's fifth nomination for best actor; he won in 2002 for “Training Day.” He's also been nominated twice for supporting actor and won for 1989's “Glory.” Washington was the driving force behind getting Wilson's work to the screen. He and Davis, and several other members of the movie's cast, also starred in a Broadway revival of the play in 2010.

Davis was heavily favored to get the Oscar after winning at several contests leading up to the Academy Awards. This was Davis' third Oscar nomination, including best actress for 2012's “The Help” and best supporting actress for 2009's “Doubt.”

The movie is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District, where many of Wilson's 10-play American Century stories take place. It was filmed in 2016 in the Hill. Washington has said that “Fences” is a Pittsburgh story and needed to be filmed in Pittsburgh.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.