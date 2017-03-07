Hempfield grad Christina Flowers wins 2nd Emmy Award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Christina Flowers graduated from Hempfield Area High School, she never dreamed that she would be holding an Emmy Award some day. The 2002 graduate won her second MidSouth Regional Emmy for Spot News in television last month.

Flowers won the Emmy as a news producer for WSMV-Channel 4 News in Nashville, Tenn. The award-winning story reported a theater attack in the small town of Antioch, which is south of Nashville. A man armed with a pellet gun and machete had stormed the theater, injuring one person before being killed in a standoff with police.

As a producer, Flowers contacted local businesses trying to confirm details of the event.

“Everyone jumped into action. The roles were blurred,” says Flowers, noting that even advertising personnel were answering the phones to gather information. “It was an exciting day, and very stressful. We were first in the market to get the story confirmed and on the air.”

Flowers also won an Emmy in 2015 for a report on a police officer shooting and was nominated again in 2016.

The foundation for her producing skills were formed at Hempfield.

“I was involved in journalism in high school,” says Flowers. “I was on yearbook staff also. I didn't see myself making a career of journalism.”

Denise Valerio, who taught Flowers journalism at Hempfield, is not surprised by her success.

“She was very vivacious,”says Valerio, who retired from the district at the end of the 2015-16 school year. “She organized everything. We'd send her to get the interviews. She's truly sincere.”

“They found the best in her,” says Valerio about Flowers' employer. “I'm waiting to see her be a national producer. She's one of those people who does what she says. I can see her accomplishing anything she wants to do.”

Flowers has fond memories of high school, especially being named homecoming queen.

“It was unbelievable,” says Flowers, who is the first African-American woman to be crowned queen at Hempfield.

Following graduation, Flowers spent two years at Syracuse University before transferring to Marquette University, where she graduated with a double major in communications and Africana studies. She initially wanted to go on to law school, but after doing an internship with a local television station, she decided to try television news.

“I did not decide until my last semester,” says Flowers.

She began her career at smaller stations before landing the job at WSMV. Last year, she left Nashville to return to Milwaukee. She now works at TMJ-Channel 4 News.

She tries to come back to Pennsylvania a couple times a year to visit her parents Diana and Stanley Flowers, who still reside in the Fort Allen neighborhood of Hempfield.

While she loves her current position in Milwaukee, she hopes this job is a stepping stone to new opportunities.

“I would love to get into management from here,” says Flowers. “I want to work my way up.”

Laura Urbani is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.