Pittsburgh native Chbosky puts his spin on 'Beauty and the Beast'

“Daddy writes Belle.”

That's what Stephen Chbosky's daughter, Maccie, tells her friends at preschool. And that's why Chbosky, the author of the novel “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and director of the film of the same name, agreed to write the script for “Beauty and the Beast,” the new live-action Disney movie that premieres March 17.

Even though he was being paid by the studio, Chbosky was actually writing for an audience of one.

“When I got the job (Maccie) had just turned 2 and I had been watching Disney princess movies with her probably for six straight months,” says Chbosky, a 1988 graduate of Upper St. Clair High School who now lives in Los Angeles. “It wasn't a matter of it being hard or easy. I just wanted to write a fairytale for my daughter.”

Directed by Bill Condon and featuring Emma Watson (who starred in the film version of “Perks …”), Dan Stevens, Kevin Kline, Luke Evans, Ian McKellen, Ewan McGregor, Emma Thompson and Josh Gad, the movie revisits the oft-told tale of Belle and Beast. Billed as a remake of the 1991 animated version (also by Disney), Chbosky says his instructions were “somewhat unspoken.”

“We all knew that the 1991 film written by Linda Woolverton was the perfect animated movie,” says Chbosky, who shares the screenwriting credit with Evan Spiliotopoulos. “The goal was to keep everything those filmmakers had created that would work in the real world, and then update and surprise the audience with new characters and relationships.”

Chbosky says the character Gaston in the animated version is “a fantastic villain.” He was charged with making him “a living, breathing villain in real life” through Evans, a Welsh actor best known in the U.S. for his roles in the “Fast & Furious” and “Hobbit” movies.

Chbosky would not divulge anything else about the character, saying “You'll see what I did.” But on March 1, Condon confirmed to Attitude magazine that Gaston's sidekick LeFou, portrayed by Josh Gad, will be Disney's first openly gay character.

Working with Condon, whose previous movies include “God and Monsters” and “Dreamgirls,” was one of the appeals of the project.

“Writing for Bill Condon was an honor for me,” Chbosky says. “I learned so much from it. But also Evan Spiliotopoulos, who worked on it before me, brought this wonderful magical world, this big scope, to the movie. It was my job to take that and apply, say, a lot of character work and relationships so that suddenly you find yourself really caring about Lumiere's relationship with Plumette.”

“Beauty and the Beast” reunites Chbosky with Watson. But her attachment to another proposed version of “Beauty and the Beast” at Warner Brothers almost prevented Chbosky from accepting the job.

“I wasn't going to do it if it was going to compete with Emma's project because I would never go against my friend,” Chbosky says. “She told me that particular project was not moving forward and not to worry about it.”

When Watson was hired for the Disney version of “Beauty and the Beast,” Chbosky felt as if fate intervened.

“It was like a reunion for us,” he says. “I love Emma very much. She's a dear friend, like my little sister. I love to write for her.”

One more magical thing happened to Chbosky as he wrote the script.

He suggested a new song might be in order after a scene where the Beast fights the wolves. Enter Tim Rice, the lyricist famous for “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Evita” and countless other stage and film music. Rice collaborated with composer Alan Mencken for a new song, “For Evermore.”

For a lifelong Broadway enthusiast, even a tangential connection with the lyricist was sublime.

“You outline what you think the sequence is about,” Chbosky says, “and then to see the great Tim Rice turn that into lyrics is one of the greatest moments I've ever had. I've never met the man, but for one brief shining moment I felt like I was his silent partner.”

Chbosky's next project is directing a movie based on another young adult book, “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio. The movie stars Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay (“Room”) as a young boy born with a facial deformity who is trying to fit in at a new school and make everyone understand he's just another ordinary kid. It's due out Nov. 17.

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.