Pittsburgh culture instilled Billy Gardell with a strong work ethic

It's only rock 'n' roll, but he likes it.

But then, Billy Gardell has good reason to. “I used to listen to Elvis' music all the time,” says the 47-year-old actor of his childhood days in Swissvale. “My dad loved him. ... I've always loved Elvis' music.”

And, apparently, so do millions of viewers tuning into Gardell's latest TV show: CMT's “Sun Records.” The eight-episode limited series about Memphis during the early days of the civil rights movement and the birth of rock and roll, premiered Feb, 23. So far, it's been getting strong ratings for the network. it airs at 10 p.m. Thursdays.

With its marvelous sepia-soaked sense of the '50s and avid attention to detail, the series portrays record-label founder Sam Phillips (Chad Michael Murray) and the million dollar quartet who hoisted his fledgling record company onto the national musical map: Johnny Cash (Kevin Fonteyne), Jerry Lee Lewis (Christian Lees), Carl Perkins (Dustin Ingram) and Presley (Drake Milligan), with Gardell playing a major role as Col. Tom Parker, Elvis' manager.

After the hit comedy “Mike & Molly,” Gardell now shows off his dramatic chops in a role that fills out the fabled flim-flam man as a three-dimensional, demon/surrogate dad to perhaps the hippest rocker of all time.

Gardell moved out of Pittsburgh with his mom to Winter Park, Fla., at age 10 when his parents divorced. But he has never been separated for long from his hometown, whose blue-collar background has shaded many of the actor's characters over the years — including the Dutch-born Parker he plays on “Sun Records.”

Gardell brings a dash of humor and dramatic flair to a character he claims is a cross between Walter White, the meth-mad schoolteacher of “Breaking Bad,” and cartoon character Foghorn Leghorn. “He's got a twinkle in his eye,” says Gardell of Parker.

Coming from Pittsburgh, “you don't take yourself so seriously,” Gardell says. But he continues, “There is such a sense of civic pride that I have always felt from being there.”

The Pittsburgh culture, he says, helped instill “traits of loyalty and a strong work ethic. Even when the city was at a low point, there was always that almost psychotic sense of pride people have in Pittsburgh. We never run out of it.

“I learned everything I needed to know about challenging myself, rolling my sleeves up and trying my best on Harrison Avenue,” he laughs about his old Swissvale digs.

Gardell's career started when a friend challenged him to try out on open-mic night at Bonkerz, a comedy club in Orlando, where Gardell was working a number of odd jobs in 1987.

“I was 9 when I told my grandmother that I'd like to be a comedian one day,” he says with affection about a woman who helped shape his life. “I asked her if she thought I could do it. And she said to me, ‘Yes, if you work hard.' ”

He soon became the hardest-working man in the comedy business. “And I was so proud when my grandmother got a chance to come see me perform,” he says.

Indeed, even today, he says, “I feel her presence. My grandmother and grandfather were the most wonderful people.”

If he is trying to resolve a dilemma, Gardell always recalls his grandmother's sage advice: “She would say, ‘The only way around is going through.' There was something very Pittsburgh about that.”

And his grandfather had a touch of Pittsburgh wit, too, he says. “If I left too many lights on in the rooms, he'd say, ‘We playing a night game in here?' They had the most wonderful marriage.”

Gardell himself is on an extended honeymoon of sorts. For the past 17 years, “I've been married to the most wonderful woman,” he says of wife Patty.

Perhaps Gardell's longest-running honeymoon may be the one he shares with the city of Pittsburgh, where he still returns for Steelers games and hangs out with three of his childhood friends. “And I enjoy calling in to DVE,” doing some comedy, offering insights, he says of Pittsburgh FM radio station WDVE, the broadcast home of the Steelers. He says it keeps his sense of humor based in the real, if not exactly mean, streets of the city.

Michael Elkin is a Tribune-Review contributing writer and an award-winning arts writer and playwright as well as author of the novel “I, 95.”