Movies/TV

Ed Sheeran to have cameo on 'Game of Thrones'

The Los Angeles Times | Monday, March 13, 2017, 4:18 p.m.

Updated 45 minutes ago

“Game of Thrones” just got a little more soulful.

Executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss revealed that English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be making a cameo appearance in Season 7 of HBO's hit series.

The “GOT” show runners appeared March 12 on a SXSW panel for the series, moderated by the Stark sisters themselves, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.

Getting Sheeran on the show has been a years-long effort for Benioff and Weiss, who originally extended an invitation to the singer to appear in the third season.

No details were offered about Sheeran's role, but given the show's history with musical cameos, including Sigur Ros and Of Monsters and Men, Sheeran will likely be a background player.

Season 7 of “Game of Thrones” premieres July 16.

