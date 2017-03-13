Tyra Banks taking over for Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“America's Got Talent” nabbed a new host over the weekend, and now NBC's long-running reality series might as well be renamed “America's Got Top Model.”

The network announced March 12 that Tyra Banks, creator and executive producer of “America's Next Top Model,” will be replacing Nick Cannon as host when the series returns for Season 12.

“Tyra is the complete package: Out-of-this-world talented, funny, brilliant and all heart. In whatever she has done, she has always connected with audiences around the world,” said Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment's alternative and reality group. “Her vivacious spirit will infuse ‘AGT' in a big way.”

The move fills the vacancy after Cannon's sudden departure from the series last month.

In a lengthy February Facebook post, Cannon announced that he would be leaving “AGT” after a dispute with network executives over a joke in his recent Showtime comedy special.

“I now have to set out on a journey of freedom as an artist,” wrote Cannon. “So I wish ‘AGT' and NBC the best in its upcoming season but I cannot see myself returning.”

Banks returns to the realm of reality television after hosting “America's Next Top Model” from 2003 to 2015, when it was canceled by the CW. When the series was revived a year later on VH1, Banks returned only as executive producer, with Rita Ora replacing her.

“Since I was a little girl, I've been obsessed with grandiose acts and performers who make the seemingly impossible possible,” Banks said in a statement. “I love how ‘AGT' brings that feeling into everyone's home, capturing the best of people who come out and give it their all to make those big, fierce and outrageous dreams come true.”

Now in production, the next season of “AGT” will return this summer.