Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Tyra Banks taking over for Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'

The Los Angeles Times | Monday, March 13, 2017, 4:15 p.m.

Updated 48 minutes ago

“America's Got Talent” nabbed a new host over the weekend, and now NBC's long-running reality series might as well be renamed “America's Got Top Model.”

The network announced March 12 that Tyra Banks, creator and executive producer of “America's Next Top Model,” will be replacing Nick Cannon as host when the series returns for Season 12.

“Tyra is the complete package: Out-of-this-world talented, funny, brilliant and all heart. In whatever she has done, she has always connected with audiences around the world,” said Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment's alternative and reality group. “Her vivacious spirit will infuse ‘AGT' in a big way.”

The move fills the vacancy after Cannon's sudden departure from the series last month.

In a lengthy February Facebook post, Cannon announced that he would be leaving “AGT” after a dispute with network executives over a joke in his recent Showtime comedy special.

“I now have to set out on a journey of freedom as an artist,” wrote Cannon. “So I wish ‘AGT' and NBC the best in its upcoming season but I cannot see myself returning.”

Banks returns to the realm of reality television after hosting “America's Next Top Model” from 2003 to 2015, when it was canceled by the CW. When the series was revived a year later on VH1, Banks returned only as executive producer, with Rita Ora replacing her.

“Since I was a little girl, I've been obsessed with grandiose acts and performers who make the seemingly impossible possible,” Banks said in a statement. “I love how ‘AGT' brings that feeling into everyone's home, capturing the best of people who come out and give it their all to make those big, fierce and outrageous dreams come true.”

Now in production, the next season of “AGT” will return this summer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.